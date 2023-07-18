NXT Preview: 26-year-old star to win his first title in WWE after 1000+ days tonight?

Tonight's episode of NXT will feature several exciting matches, including one title bout. Wes Lee will defend the North American Championship against Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio. From the looks of it, the RAW stable is only getting stronger despite some tension among its members.

Before tonight's NXT episode, it should be noted that Dominik has already won gold in the past. He is a one-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion, having secured the title alongside his father, Rey Mysterio, on May 16, 2021. The 26-year-old's experience in championship matches could prove handy when he locks horns with Lee.

Dominik had his first match at SummerSlam 2020 against Seth Rollins. Despite engaging in some high-profile feuds following his debut, the up-and-coming star has yet to win singles gold during his 1000-plus day WWE stint. On the July 18, 2023, episode of the white-and-gold show, the 26-year-old could accomplish this with the help of his fellow Judgment Day members.

The heel stable is known to interfere in matches involving the group's members, and Dominik could need some assistance if he plans to dethrone Wes Lee.

If Dominik wins the match, he could either continue to defend the title on WWE's third brand or relinquish the gold. With this in mind, the RAW Superstar could still lose, as Lee has been a dominant force for several months.

Will The Judgment Day remain in the developmental brand?

Dominik Mysterio, after his first title win

The RAW stable has come a long way since its formation in April 2022. They had some ups and downs but managed to get over with the company's fanbase. Due to this, they could be in demand from other brands.

NXT's creative head, Shawn Michaels, said he was glad to see Rhea Ripley and Dominik on WWE's third brand. Interestingly, he even teased that the duo, and the rest of the group, might continue appearing on Tuesday nights.

"Obviously, we're thrilled to have Rhea and obviously Dom and Judgment Day as a whole coming through NXT, and who knows how much they'll be here in the near future. It certainly looks like Dom is gonna, at the very least, be here next week along with Rhea to receive an NXT North American Championship match from Wes Lee. We'll see what kind of ramifications that has on Great American Bash on July 30," said Michaels.

NXT Preview: Rhea Ripley comments on Dominik Mysterio's title match

It's no secret that Rhea Ripley and Dominik have become one of the most prominent on-screen couples in WWE history. To no surprise, The Eradicator has completely backed up her partner.

Before tonight's episode, Ripley promised Dominik would become champion, securing his first singles championship in the Stamford-based promotion.

It remains to be seen if another gold will be added to the group on Tuesday night.

