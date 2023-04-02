Interesting first feud pitched for 2-time WWE Universal Champion if he joins AEW (Exclusive)

While the debut of a WWE legend in AEW is little more than rumors at this point, there is a lot of speculation regarding his potential opponent in Tony Khan's promotion.

The Jacksonville-based company certainly has a stacked roster. Should the WWE legend Goldberg join the fray, he would have a wide variety of opponents to pick from. While AEW is known for its high-flyers, wrestlers like Wardlow and Samoa Joe could certainly match the Myth in the latter's style.

Speaking on the latest Writing with Russo episode, Dr. Chris Featherstone pitched an interesting idea for Goldberg's potential run in AEW:

"My idea was to put Powerhouse Hobbs over, because he is a TNT Champ, he just beat Wardlow, I think what it would do would bring... put Powerhouse Hobbs and Wardlow over. Because what you could do is do an open challenge in a couple of months. Powerhouse Hobbs runs roughshod through a few people in the TNT division, TNT Championship division, has an open challenge for All Out, boom Goldberg comes in."

He further added:

"He [Goldberg] spears Powerhouse Hobbs, does a jackhammer on Hobbs, kicks out so that's the way to protect Hobbs. He's dazed, Goldberg spears Hobbs again and jackhammers him and then he wins the TNT Championship... and then you have Goldberg run roughshod and then you have Hobbs beat Goldberg at the February pay-per-view... At the end of all that, that makes Hobbs look stronger because he just beat Goldberg." [From 05:30 to 06:37]

Vince Russo wants the WWE legend to have an unbeaten run in AEW

Contrary to Dr. Chris Featherstone's idea, Vince Russo believes another streak in Tony Khan's company would be a better draw for Goldberg.

In the same episode of Writing with Russo, the formerWWE head writer suggested that the Myth should issue a bold challenge right on his debut.

The challenge would entail him building another streak but exiting the roster upon his first defeat.

Vince Russo also mentioned that given the huge size of the AEW roster, booking a high number of wins for the Myth would be quite easy.

As of now, fans will have to stay tuned to see if the WWE legend will join Tony Khan's promotion in the future.

