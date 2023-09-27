Is AEW a possible option for Elias? WWE Hall of Famer shares his take

Following its merger with UFC, WWE recently released many superstars as part of its latest batch of budget cuts. Although the layoffs were expected, consequent to the merger, some names on the list still made waves in the professional wrestling world. Elias was one such name.

Elias worked in World Wrestling Entertainment for nine years, from 2014 to 2023, and was known for his exceptional promo skills. Despite being booked inconsistently by the company, The Drifter etched a place in fans' hearts based on his personality and charisma, both as a heel and a babyface.

During his Strictly Business podcast, Eric Bischoff talked about Elias. During his short tenure as Executive Producer in the Stamford-based company, Bischoff was in continuous touch with the 35-year-old and perceived him as a talented and committed guy.

WWE Hall of Famer talked about the future possibilities for Elias and said he might weigh in on his career option and think of joining AEW or IMPACT Wrestling, but also added that it would be an uncomfortable thought in his age group.

"I think for someone like Elias, in his age group, I think that discussion is more internal than external — external meaning, I wonder if Tony Khan is interested in me, I wonder if I could go to IMPACT or whatever, I wonder if I can make a couple hundred grand on the indie scene for the next couple of years. That’s a great conversation to have with yourself when you’re in your early twenties or thirties, it’s a little bit more uncomfortable if you’re in your late thirties, early forties," said Bischoff. [H/T Fightful]

Mark Henry expressed shock at Elias' release from WWE

On a recent episode of Busted Open, Bully Ray and Mark Henry and Bully Ray criticized WWE's decision to show Elias the door.

Ray questioned the company for releasing one of the most entertaining acts in the company. Hall of Famer Mark Henry expressed shock at the news and said Elias never got a real chance to showcase his talent to the fans.

"I'm in shock! Elias was never given the opportunity to just get over. They used his, every time he got ready to play, as a gimmick to interrupt and to distract or detract his talent. He created that. He taught himself how to play the guitar," Mark Henry said.

