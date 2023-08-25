Is Bo Dallas in AEW? Clarifying the question in every AEW and WWE fan’s mind

Bo Dallas, the wrestler who was once in WWE and NXT comes from the prestigious wrestling family of Blackjack Mulligan, making him a third-generation wrestler.

Dallas was part of the WWE roster during the PG era when the company began making its programming more family-oriented. He's been wrestling since 2008 and was with the developmental brand of the company until 2014 before he went on to wrestle on the main roster. He's been off WWE programming since 2019.

However, the appearance of a certain wrestler has fans asking whether the former 'Bolieve' star has changed track and signed to AEW. The confusion is justifiable - because of the physical similarities between the wrestlers, fans are left asking, "Is Bo Dallas in AEW?"

The answer to that question is no. The wrestler who made his way into the AEW ring recently was none other than Santana. Yes, he may look reminiscent of one of Bo Dallas' looks, but Dallas is not signed to AEW.

The Return of Santana to AEW

Santana returned to the ring a little after Jon Moxley faced off against Rey Fenix on the latest episode of AEW: Dynamite. After Jon derailed Fenix in the ring, the Bullet Club came in to administer another brutal beatdown on him with not one but two crowbars.

A little back and forth happened, with Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta ready for some action. Just before the beatdown, members of Death Triangle tried to enter the ring, but Ortiz stopped them from doing so. Then, Santana's music hit and things weren't the same after that.

The situation returned to normalcy when Best Friends came in, armed with chairs. The evening ended with Fenix being wheel-chaired out of the arena.

All this and more will culminate at the AEW pay-per-view All In, which takes place this Sunday, at Wembley Stadium in London.

Fans want Bo Dallas to pay tribute to Bray Wyatt

Following the untimely death of Bray Wyatt, wrestling fans have been vocal over who they believe should pay tribute to the former Universal Champion, and one of the most prominent names is that of Bray's real-life brother Bo Dallas.

Two other stars who were particularly close to Bray are Eric Rowan and Braun Strowman, who were part of The Wyatt Family faction.

What do you think about Bo Dallas returning to wrestling? Would you like to see him do a tribute to his brother? Tell us in the comments section

