WWE fans want three major stars to return to pay tribute to Bray Wyatt on SmackDown

WWE is facing an enormous task with SmackDown after Bray Wyatt's passing. They need to put on a show that will do justice to the star and pay tribute to the star, and fans have made their voices known. Fans know what they want from SmackDown this week and have demanded that three major stars return to pay tribute to Wyatt.

The star's passing was confirmed by Triple H in a post that broke the news to fans and superstars alike.

According to further reports, the star suffered a heart attack before passing away. He had apparently contracted COVID earlier this year, which worsened his heart issues. He was absent from TV since before WrestleMania but was apparently getting ready to return to the ring. Unfortunately, it was not to be.

Now, ahead of SmackDown, a fan made a demand from WWE. They asked the company to bring in Bo Dallas, Eric Rowan, and Braun Strowman, some of the men who had been closest to Wyatt.

This idea received a lot of support from other fans as well, who made their voices heard online.

However, a few others felt that they should let them grieve, too, given how close they were to Bray Wyatt.

No matter what happens, it's a very sensitive situation, as the stars should also be allowed to grieve the passing of someone so close to them. Fans felt that if they do decide to return, it should be of their own volition.

For the time being, fans will have to wait to see what happens on SmackDown and how the company treats Bray Wyatt's tragic passing.

