"UNCLE HOWDY IS ALL ELITE" - Wrestling fans left in utter disbelief as AEW star returns to Dynamite after one year

Wrestling fans were left in shock as AEW star Santana returned from injury on the latest episode of Dynamite.

Santana, who last appeared at the 2022 Blood & Guts match, made a surprise return to join his former tag team partner Ortiz and the Blackpool Combat Club in a brawl with Death Triangle and Best Friends.

Following Jon Moxley's victory over Rey Fenix, BCC's Wheeler Yuta struck Fenix with a crowbar to the head, leading to the former AEW World Tag Team Champion being stretchered out of the arena.

In the midst of the assault on Rey Fenix, Eddie Kingston and Penta tried to save him only to be prevented by Ortiz's sudden appearance, who blocked their intervention. The situation took a turn when Santana made his return and attacked Kingston and Penta.

However, Santana's return was met with comparisons with the former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Bo Dallas.

Expand Tweet

Fans on Twitter reacted to Santana's return with excitement. Many fans couldn't help but notice a resemblance between Santana and former WWE Superstar Bo Dallas. Others joked that Uncle Howdy has made an appearance in AEW.

Check out the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

WCW veteran Konnan reveals details of AEW stars Santana and Ortiz's falling out

Konnan has shed light on the behind-the-scenes dynamics involving AEW stars Santana and Ortiz, revealing a strained relationship between the former tag team partners.

WCW veteran, who previously managed the tag team back when they were in IMPACT as LAX, tried mending their fences.

In an interview with Haus of Wrestling, Konnan said that he attempted to mend the fractured relationship between the two wrestlers.

"I definitely talked to both of them to try to make them mend fences,” he revealed. “Ortiz was definitely down to talk. Santana is kind of like me when I was young; he’s kind of a hothead, you know? And so, he was really adamant that Ortiz didn’t kind of stand by him when he thought he should have, and that’s a lot of bad feelings. I’m like, bro; this is, you know, Ortiz is cool; he’s not a bad guy," Konnan said.

He continued:

“He’s kind of a go-with-the-flow type of guy, whereas Santana is very, like, ‘They’re not doing nothing with us. They need to do something with us,’ and Ortiz says, ‘Yeah, just chill.’ So, I think that was kind of the crux of their problem."

With both of the stars back together, it would be interesting to see how Tony Khan books the former members of the Inner Circle.

What are your thoughts on Santana's return on Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot