"Is everyone in AEW that egotistical?" "She thinks she IYO SKYYYYY" - Mercedes Mone gets brutally trolled by fans over recent comments

AEW star and champion Mercedes Mone discussed her career and goals in an interview recently. Her boastful remarks, delivered in character, have seemingly drawn the ire of wrestling fans on social media once again.

The CEO of Professional Wrestling has had a dominant run in the Tony Khan-led promotion since her debut last year. She became TBS Champion at Double or Nothing 2024—now, one year later, at the same event, she will walk into the event still TBS Champion but as a co-finalist of the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Cup. For the very first time in their careers, she will face Jamie Hayter in the upcoming tournament finals.

The winner of Mone vs. Hayter will earn a shot at the AEW Women's World Title scheduled for All In: Texas. Mercedes recently discussed her aspirations of main eventing the July 12 stadium show in an interview with Denise Salcedo. Like she does in many of her media appearances, Mone seemingly spoke on the subject in character and even bragged about her place in women's wrestling, as she does in many of her television promos.

A number of wrestling fans were quick to voice their arguments against the erstwhile Sasha Banks' comments on X/Twitter, calling her out over her supposed arrogance and even drawing negative comparisons between her and WWE Women's World Champion IYO SKY.

"Lol she put nothing on the map ..." - posted a user.

"i'll maybe hear an argument for biggest women's star but not close to being biggest star in pro wrestling," wrote a fan.

"Please god tell me this was in character," tweeted a user.

"I hope she’s speaking in character because if she’s being real… woof," tweeted another user.

Incidentally, Mone herself acknowledged the Genius of the Sky and even referenced their past showdown in NXT on social media earlier this year.

Mercedes Mone attacked her upcoming pay-per-view opponent on last week's AEW Dynamite

Mercedes Mone is seemingly willing to gain any advantage over her Owen Cup co-finalist Jamie Hayter ahead of their encounter in the tournament finals at Double or Nothing 2025. To that end, The CEO ambushed the former AEW Women's World Champion during her sit-down interview last week on AEW Dynamite, causing damage to the latter with her signature submission finisher.

It remains to be seen if Mercedes can win the Owen Hart Tournament and move on to battle "Timeless" Toni Storm on her journey to becoming "Four Belts Mone" once again, after her recent championship loss at NJPW.

