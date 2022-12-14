"Is he going to undo everything Hunter has done" - Top AEW star comments on rumors of Vince McMahon possibly returning to WWE

Vince McMahon's rumored return to WWE has quite a stir, prompting AEW star Saraya to comment on the topic.

While Vince McMahon stepped away from his CEO position in WWE this year, rumors about his imminent return to the brand recently surfaced. According to reports, McMahon apparently believes the heat from various allegations would have eventually blown over if he had stayed on in the Stamford-based company.

Interestingly, Triple H's regime as CCO, alongside the management of Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan, have seemingly won over fans. AEW star Saraya (fka Paige in WWE) also recently shared her thoughts on the rumored return of Vince McMahon during an interview with Alfred Konuwa of Forbes.

"I feel like WWE’s doing a really great job with Hunter in charge. And I feel like everyone backstage is very happy from what people have been telling me. People across the board are just happy, not saying they won’t be if Vince comes back, but I felt this breather was needed to really shake things up over there and get people excited, but if he comes back, is he going to undo everything Hunter has done? That’s the question, you just don’t know what’s going to happen. I don’t work there anymore, so I don’t have to worry about it." [H/T: Forbes]

Saraya also talked about AEW President Tony Khan in comparison to her time in WWE

While Saraya has had a significant run in WWE, she is apparently quite happy in her new environment.

Saraya has praised Tony Khan before as well. In the same interview with Forbes, she compared the roster management of the AEW president to Vince McMahon.

"I have Tony [Khan], and he’s fantastic as a boss to me, so if I have any issues I can tell him and he’ll always be very clear with stuff. Whereas I just get nervous if Vince comes back for them because you just don’t know what he’s thinking on a a day-to-day basis," said Saraya.

After a five-year-long hiatus, Saraya recently had her first wrestling match, where she defeated Britt Baker at the Full Gear pay-per-view. It remains to be seen what she plans to do next in the coming months.

﻿

