"It was 16 stitches" - Former WWE official details origin of scar on Cody Rhodes' face (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes has had quite a career in the wrestling industry, spanning over a decade and a half. Upon his WWE return this year, he announced his objective to continue building on his father Dusty Rhodes' legacy in the company. Early in his run, he was introduced to many prominent veterans of the industry, including Marty Elias, who recently recalled the star's first match in the promotion.

The American Nightmare first signed with WWE's developmental brand, then known as Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW). Cody Rhodes later teamed up with Randy Orton and Ted Dibiase Jr. to form The Legacy, given their family's history with the company.

The 37-year-old returned at WrestleMania this year and started a feud with Seth Rollins. The two engaged in a heated battle over the next couple of premium live events, which was halted due to Rhodes' pectoral injury.

During the latest interaction with Dr. Chris Featherstone on UnSKripted, Elias talked about a young Rhodes kickstarting his wrestling career:

"I remember when Cody was down at FCW, him and Teddy Dibiase and I remember the first time that they ever brought those two on the road, it was in Fort Myers and it was the first time that they were ever going to work at WWE live event house show. And it was Teddy Dibiase." (29:50 - 30:17)

He added that the RAW Superstar's first-ever match in the promotion was at a house show against Shawn Daivari. Elias mentioned how Rhodes missed a spot during the bout and found himself on the receiving end of a vicious clothesline:

"I remember Cody's first match ever in a WWE ring. He worked Shawn Daivari and two minutes into the match, Daivari went to throw a clothesline and he told Cody to duck and Cody didn't hear him and he hit, a foot so we know that scar that you see on Cody Rhodes' foreheard right here [points], that was that. It was 16 stitches. Daivari caught him and that was in his first match ever in the WWE house show in Fort Myers." (30:18 - 30:50)

Cody Rhodes reportedly expected to return at Royal Rumble 2023

Cody Rhodes last competed in WWE at the Hell in a Cell event in June. Following the show, he underwent subsequent surgery for his injury and is expected to return on the Road to WrestleMania 39.

Given his estimated recovery period and the Royal Rumble around the corner, it was reported that The American Nightmare could potentially be a surprise entrant in the multi-man match. It was also alleged that he could potentially pick up where he left off with his feud against Seth Rollins.

Rhodes also indirectly warned Roman Reigns that he was gunning for his title. You can read more about it here.

