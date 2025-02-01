"It was a blessing he didn’t sign with the WWE," "This is y’all’s “game changer?” - Fans troll Will Ospreay after his recent appearance outside AEW

AEW star Will Ospreay is one of the biggest stars in Tony Khan's promotion. However, a recent clip from one of The Aerial Assassin's appearances outside the company has been met with some hilarious comments from wrestling fans, with some even stating it was a blessing Ospreay didn't sign with WWE.

The former AEW International Champion is currently involved in a heated feud with The Don Callis Family. Ospreay is set to team up with Kenny Omega to face Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher at AEW Grand Slam. However, Will Ospreay is also focused on some other things as he was recently at Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea event.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), A fan posted Will Ospreay dancing and having fun at Jericho Cruise.

Trending

Expand Tweet

The clip had some interesting comments from some WWE fans, as they expressed that they are thankful that Will Ospreay didn't sign with the sports entertainment giant.

They also joked about the fact that All Elite Wrestling's game changer is doing things like this.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The fans kept joking about Will Ospreay's actions and one questioned whether he works out or not. Another fan claimed that Ospreay could become an Honorary member of the MxM Collection after this performance.

"Does he even work out? Or just practice his dance routines? He has no definition for someone who claims he is the best in the world" a fan questioned.

"Worthy of becoming Honorary member of MxM Collection" a fan tweeted.

"wow sooo funny, my tummy hurts from laughing" another fan tweeted.

Bully Ray thrashes recent AEW segment involving Will Ospreay

AEW had an interesting opening of a recent episode of Dynamite where Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay went face to face. The two stars were then interrupted by The Don Callis Family and the segment ended with pure chaos.

In the recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray shared his displeasure with the segment. The veteran claimed it was only done to get pops from the crowd for Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega's dives from the balcony.

"From a physicality point of view, the segment was for Kenny Omega to jump off of a lighting truss and for Will Ospreay to do a moonsault off a balcony. The segment was designed to push the match at the pay-per-view and for two spots. It was designed to work for the pop of the moves and get out the business of making the match. Otherwise, everything else that happened in that opening segment was insignificant. However, there were so many things that did not make sense. But so many things don't make sense, so I'm not going to get f**king annoyed by it anymore," he added. [H/T: Wrestling INC.]

We will have to wait and see if Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay defeat Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita at Grand Slam.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback