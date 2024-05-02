“It did not come from him” - Ex-WWE star on Will Ospreay’s controversial comments about Triple H (Exclusive)

A certain former WWE Superstar has commented on the belief that Tony Khan has been responsible for the jabs AEW has taken against the Stamford-based promotion lately. He then went into detail about how Khan may have been taking full control of this. The star in question is EC3.

A few weeks ago on Dynamite, Will Ospreay cut a promo seemingly clapping back at WWE CCO Triple H, as the latter had made a statement many believed was about the Aerial Assassin. Ospreay did not mince his words, and his remark quickly went viral. There was also the issue of the footage from All In 2023 being broadcast after eight months.

On the latest edition of The Wrestling Outlaws hosted by Dr. Chris Featherstone and joined by Vince Russo, EC3 mentioned how he read on the internet that Will Ospreay was not the one who wrote his promo, and this could have come from Tony Khan.

"Nah before I comment, from what I've gathered, of course, I'm the first one to tell you to never believe the internet, but it's been going all wild off of this. Apparently, it did not come from him." [0:46-1:00]

The former WWE Superstar then wondered if the EVPs of the company, a.k.a the Young Bucks, had any say in all that's been going on.

"You know like if the Bucks are executive vice presidents, they should at least say 'Hey man, I really think this is a bad idea. I think everything's gonna come down hard on us. That footage doesn't show anything, you're putting all this bad attention on us when we just wanna go forward and grow and put on great shows and come off the heels of a great WrestleMania. That if the business is hot there, we will receive some of that effect too, and if we get some of that effect, we can take that effect and we can push it forward cause we're awesome.' That's what I would have done." [1:20-1:56]

Wrestling journalist revealed that Cody Rhodes went back to WWE because of Tony Khan

Cody Rhodes's departure from AEW was one of the most talked-about moves back in 2022. He would be the first member of the promotion to jump ship to WWE since AEW was founded in 2019.

Since then, several others have done the same, including the likes of CM Punk and Jade Cargill. There have been many speculations as to why this happened, including one saying that he had a falling out with the rest of the EVPs of the company, which would be Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks.

On X, veteran journalist Dave Meltzer was in a discourse with the fans about what led to the American Nightmare moving to WWE. Meltzer revealed that it was not the other EVPs that he had an issue with and that this was Tony Khan.

There has been no shortage of jabs between the two promotions, and it remains to be seen how things go moving forward and whether these exchanges will have any benefit to both.

