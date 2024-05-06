A former WWE Superstar recently talked about his iconic match against Randy Orton a few years ago. He also talked about the unique circumstances behind it. This was Adam Copeland (fka Edge).

Back in 2020, The Rated-R Superstar made his shocking return during the WWE Royal Rumble which meant that he had been cleared for in-ring action. This came as a shock to fans as he had already been retired from the industry for nine years. This began his second life at wrestling. However, this happened during the pandemic era, and there were major adjustments to how things were done.

During his recent appearance on the Swerve City podcast, Adam Copeland talked about what working during the pandemic was like. He mentioned how he disliked there not being any fans but liked doing promos in this atmosphere as it felt like he was doing a "monologue."

"It was much more personal and I actually enjoyed that aspect of the pandemic... I hated wrestling in front of no one but I really liked doing promos - I call them monologues."

He then talked about his "Greatest Ever Match" against Randy Orton at Backlash 2020. He was not a fan of the name as he felt it was ridiculous to call something "the greatest." Copeland then talked about the adjustments WWE made to create a better feel for the match, but he still could not believe that things ended up this way due to the pandemic.

"It was fun to explore it and work with what we had, which wasn't much at that point. What a ridiculous title... What does that mean? There's no such thing as the 'greatest' anything... It's my second match back in 10 years and we have no fans. We ended up having some of the 'NXT' folk there, but still it was like, 'This is ridiculous.'" [H/T - WrestlingInc]

Adam Copeland addressed his move from WWE to AEW

On the same podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about him joining AEW and his reasons for this.

Adam Copeland talked about how getting a chance to work with new people was one of the major reasons for him to push for this move. He brought up how almost 98% of the members of the roster have not gotten a chance to share the ring with him and he considered himself having a blank slate in the industry.

"It's a blank slate, right and that was the massively exciting part for me to coming over to AEW, and that's not a knock on WWE at all. It's just what else? Man, over there, [in AEW] like 98% of the people over there I've never worked [with]. That's super exciting. That's challenging. That's a blank canvas. That's a blank slate to just try and create, so I look at, it's like, okay, Suzuki one week, Penta another week, Cardona another week and just all over the place which is so fun." [43:45 - 44:20]

It has been four years since his return to wrestling and it doesn't seem like Adam Copeland is slowing down as he has been competing actively and sharing the ring with the best in AEW.