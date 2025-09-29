"It's fantastic for many reasons" - 3-time champion talks about MJF's huge loss outside AEW

A 3-time champion recently weighed in on MJF's massive loss, which he suffered outside of AEW.

MJF is one of Tony Khan's most bankable stars. However, the Salt of the Earth has been facing a tough patch professionally lately. Friedman, who is currently on a break from the Jacksonville-based promotion as he is filming a movie, is coming off two major losses: one at All Out 2025 against Mark Briscoe in a Tables N' Tacks match, and prior to that at CMLL’s 92nd Anniversary show, where he lost his CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship to Mistico. Now, former 3-time TNA X Division champion and AEW star Mike Bailey has addressed The Wolf of Wrestling's match at CMLL.

Speaking on his latest vlog, "Speedball" said that the match was fantastic and that it's always nice to see MJF lose.

“So I’m finally getting around to watching this and it’s fantastic for many reasons. Number one, Mistico is just so incredibly beloved in Arena Américo. It’s fantastic. I already know the result. I know MJF loses, so that’s always nice, and Veda (Scott) on commentary is absolutely crushing it and that brings me such enormous joy,” said Bailey [H/T: Fightful]

Check out his comments in the video below:

Mike Bailey reacts to the nasty bump he took at AEW All Out 2025

At All Out 2025, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, along with his partner Kevin Knight ( collectively known as the JetSpeed), challenged for the AEW World Tag Team Championships in a four-way ladder match involving champions Brodido (Bandido and Brody King), the Young Bucks, and the team of Josh Alexander and Hechicero of the Don Callis Family. During the match, Bailey was involved in a brutal spot where Brody King drove Speedball through the ladder.

Shortly after the event, Bailey took to X to let his fans know that he was doing fine.

"I'm alive #AEWAllOut," Bailey wrote.

Speedball Mike Bailey @SpeedballBailey I'm alive #AEWAllOut

It will be interesting to see if Mike Bailey and his teammate Kevin Knight can win the World Tag Team Titles before the end of the year.

