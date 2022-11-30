"It's getting him promoted" - Wrestling veteran claims that AEW could make an angle out of MJF's social media beef with Conor McGregor

Wrestling veteran Konnan believes AEW could potentially make an angle out of MJF's recent social media beef with Conor McGregor.

The social media back-and-forth started after the newly crowned AEW World Champion engaged in a heated altercation with UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett. In reaction to this, Conor McGregor expressed his support for the Liverpool-based fighter and took some shots at The Salt of the Earth and vice versa.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan claimed that the social media interactions with McGregor got MJF promoted. He added that the UFC Superstar probably had no idea about the 26-year-old star but is aware of him now.

"Good, it's getting him promoted. Conor probably didn't know who he [MJF] was. He does now and you know, maybe they can make an angle out of it," said Konnan. [6:45-6:55]

A brief recap of Conor McGregor's Twitter beef with AEW star MJF

As noted earlier, the beef between MJF and McGregor started when the latter supported Paddy Pimblett on Twitter. He took a dig at The Salt of the Earth by labeling him a "clown" and claiming that he didn't even know who he was. McGregor wrote:

"A dollar store Conor is still worth millions! Let’s go young Paddy Pimb! Don’t know who this other clown is."

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA A dollar store Conor is still worth millions! Let’s go young Paddy Pimb! Don’t know who this other clown is. A dollar store Conor is still worth millions! Let’s go young Paddy Pimb! Don’t know who this other clown is. https://t.co/0Lt869Rwiu

MJF didn't hold back after the tweet from The Notorious One. He responded by taking another dig at Pimblett. He further called the Irishman a "roided up leprechaun" who couldn't hang with the AEW World Champion.

"I’ll f*ck the Conor clone up. Then I’ll wipe my a** with the original. Stay in your lane you roided up leprechaun. You can’t hang with the @AEW World Champion. #Betterthanyou," MJF wrote.

At the latest pay-per-view, he defeated Jon Moxley to win his first major championship under the Jacksonville-based promotion. He did so with the help of William Regal.

The self-proclaimed Devil will finally appear on this week's Dynamite to address the audience for the first time since capturing the title at Full Gear.

Do you want to see a fight between MJF and McGregor? Sound off in the comments below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit the Keepin' It 100 podcast and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Poll : 0 votes