"It’s the Meltzer mentality!" - WWE veteran slams Tony Khan for missing out on a major opportunity with released AEW star (Exclusive)

AEW President Tony Khan often comes under fire for his booking decisions. According to WWE veteran Vince Russo, Khan should've utilized Ace Steel while he still had him under contract.

Steel had a lengthy career in pro wrestling, and despite never gaining mainstream appeal, he's considered a veteran of the industry. Sadly, AEW fans largely know him for his role in the Brawl Out Incident, as well as his position as a backstage producer.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Writing With Russo, the veteran suggested that Tony Khan could've used Ace Steel as an example.

"And bro, you know what I would’ve done? I would’ve kept Steel aboard and I would’ve made him my whipping boy. That’s how you get ratings! But this guy, bro, is so set on booking good matches!"

Check out the full episode below:

"I would’ve jobbed Ace Steel that night, I would’ve ran the locker room on Ace Steel that night and let everybody hit their finishing move! And then we’re off to the races, but this guy – it’s the Meltzer mentality! It’s all about booking good matches, c’mon bro, you’re right there!" (02:52 onward).

Following CM Punk's release, Ace Steel was also cut from the promotion back in September this year. Sadly fans will never know what could have been, especially after the veteran played an integral role in Punk's widely-praised "We Are Chicago" promo.

Missed out on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results here.

Vince Russo also believes Tony Khan should've turned on the AEW crowd

Khan and AEW recently came under fire for the controversy behind the real attendance number of All In 2023. Tony recently responded to some comments about the situation and explained why his number of 81,000 differs so greatly from the official 72,000 turnstile number.

Continuing in the same episode, Vince Russo suggested that Tony Khan should've slammed the Chicago crowd and CM Punk.

"He missed the opportunity, bro. When he went out there in Chicago and pulled up the chair and started talking and they were booing him out of the building, he should’ve cut a promo on that crowd. He should’ve cut a promo on Punk. He should’ve cut a promo on Chicago. He should’ve ended them by flipping them both the bird." (02:15 onward).

Expand Tweet

Tony Khan's decision-making continues to come under fire from veterans of the industry, like Vince Russo. Only time will tell whether these critics were right or not, and what the future of AEW will be.

Do you think Tony Khan should've handled any of these situations differently? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes in this article please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.