Tony Khan clears the air about AEW All In ticket sale numbers

AEW All In was the promotion's biggest pay-per-view so far, but unfortunately, the event was marred with double controversy. However, Tony Khan has now personally come forward to explain the ticket sale controversy.

While it became overshadowed by CM Punk's altercation with Jack Perry that eventually led to his firing, a far more serious issue came into play later. While Khan initially announced the attendance as 81,000, it was later revealed that the distributed ticket sale was around 72,000.

Dave Meltzer recently commented on a fan asking about the AEW All In number, which surprisingly resulted in Tony Khan himself responding.

"The reason I announced the actual paid attendance 81,035 tickets sold, instead of saying over 85,000 tix distributed, is because our 81,035 sold at #AEWAllIn @WembleyStadium in London is the all-time ticket sales record, whereas WCW North Korea shows hold tix distributed record."

Despite this, Tony Khan is already eyeing his next signing. According to reports, Khan has an interest in capturing Pro Wrestling NOAH star, Katsuhiko Nakajima, who has wanted to jump to AEW.

Miro and Powerhouse Hobbs had to plead to be included in AEW All In

AEW All In included some of the biggest matches in the promotion's history but notably excluded a match between the two powerhouse stars. The two men simply had a contract signing during the Zero Hour, and it seems like this was hastily put together.

According to Fightful Select, Miro and Powerhouse Hobbs were completely excluded from AEW All In, and the segment was a late addition. Additionally, their contract singing was a compromise due to The Redeemer being upset that Tony Khan excluded him from one of the biggest pay-per-views ever.

The men later clashed at AEW All Out 2023, where they seemingly ended their feud, as Powerhouse Hobbs is now allied with The Don Callis Family. It remains to be seen how the storyline between Miro and CJ Perry will take place now that she's signed to AEW.