"It's obvious he wants to go to WWE" - Twitter savagely roasts AEW star Kenny Omega for his recent comments on the 'Brawl Out' incident with CM Punk

Fans have been reacting in droves after AEW star Kenny Omega commented on the 'Brawl Out' incident with CM Punk.

The Elite and Punk are said to have come to blows in a backstage altercation. This after the latter went off at the former, Colt Cabana, and Hangman Page during the All Out media scrum. All four were suspended, with the Elite only making their return at this month's AEW Full Gear. It remains unclear as to whether or not Punk will make his return.

Kenny Omega recently commented on the matter, imploring fans to "let it go" as there are details that cannot be shared. His comments sparked rife debate among fans on social media, with those on either side of things looking to make their feelings clear.

Several slammed The Cleaner's comments as hypocritical, especially after the recent Being the Elite episode featured "f*ck CM Punk" chants being highlighted. Some, like the user below, opined that he was making the statement as a result of his desire to sign for WWE, perhaps trying to eliminate negative publicity.

Wrestle Stan @WrestleStan22



It's obvious he wants to go to WWE



Backtracking on his comments coz he wants the Saudi bag



It doesn’t change that we want a team effort in AEW.”



- Kenny Omega on backstage altercation at All Out

Lying little c#ntIt's obvious he wants to go to WWEBacktracking on his comments coz he wants the Saudi bag

Jon? @jontypesthings WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “There are things no one can talk about, so I’d encourage people to let it go,



It doesn’t change that we want a team effort in AEW.”



- Kenny Omega on backstage altercation at All Out

Look I hear ya but this arguably the most interesting thing about AEW in like a year

VIDA @ALPHAXVIDA



Yet said he wouldn't have hired 80% of guys and gals during a backstage meeting with the roster. WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “There are things no one can talk about, so I’d encourage people to let it go,



It doesn’t change that we want a team effort in AEW.”



- Kenny Omega on backstage altercation at All Out

Team Effort...Yet said he wouldn't have hired 80% of guys and gals during a backstage meeting with the roster.

Joey fatts @joeyjo35t WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “There are things no one can talk about, so I’d encourage people to let it go,



It doesn’t change that we want a team effort in AEW.”



- Kenny Omega on backstage altercation at All Out

Right

Unpaid Critic  @Unpaid__Critic

Books themselves for a 7 match series..



Elite are back yay @WrestlePurists Shows the "F** Cm punk" chants on video,Books themselves for a 7 match series..Elite are back yay @WrestlePurists Shows the "F** Cm punk" chants on video,Books themselves for a 7 match series..Elite are back yay 😐😐😶😶

Only Speaking Truth @AEW_Akash @WrestlePurists Is telling your locker room that if he was in charge he would not have hired 80% of them part of team effort? @WrestlePurists Is telling your locker room that if he was in charge he would not have hired 80% of them part of team effort?

Carl 🦩 @deadeditors_ @WrestlePurists Mature response, though including the clip in BTE isn’t necessarily “letting it go” even I can see why they would include it. They’re EVPs after all. @WrestlePurists Mature response, though including the clip in BTE isn’t necessarily “letting it go” even I can see why they would include it. They’re EVPs after all.

Isaac Gudino @IsaacRGudino @WrestlePurists No I’m not going to “let it go” if this means CM Punk is no longer on my TV screen. @WrestlePurists No I’m not going to “let it go” if this means CM Punk is no longer on my TV screen.

Death Triangle Jamie Hayter @watchingluchas



Dynamite’s have drastically declined since the wrestling evp’s return four weeks ago. @WrestlePurists AEW’s 2023 Da KliqDynamite’s have drastically declined since the wrestling evp’s return four weeks ago. @WrestlePurists AEW’s 2023 Da Kliq 😬😬Dynamite’s have drastically declined since the wrestling evp’s return four weeks ago.

ExLegion @exlegion019 @WrestlePurists “Team effort as long as Punk isn’t on the team.” @WrestlePurists “Team effort as long as Punk isn’t on the team.”

Shadlovepyscho @shadlovepyscho @WrestlePurists Why do they act like this is confidential information lmfao it was a fight y’all, not a legit criminal case @WrestlePurists Why do they act like this is confidential information lmfao it was a fight y’all, not a legit criminal case

Some took a pragmatic approach to his comments, with the belief that he is looking to draw a line in the sand and move on. Others took a dim view of his words, blaming him and the Young Bucks for the situation.

Catch up with this year's AEW Full Gear results here.

The Elite have a Best-of-Seven series for the AEW trios tag titles

Looking to the future for The Elite, they have a Best-of-Seven series for the trios tag titles now held by Death Triangle. PAC and the Lucha Brothers captured the titles on the Dynamite following All Out. Fans watched as The Elite picked up the win, defeating Best Friends for the vacant title.

Despite it looking like Full Gear had been primed for The Elite to return and win their titles back, Fenix pinned Kenny Omega after striking him with a hammer. They will have more chances at the belts, with AEW booking a Best-of-Seven series between the two teams for the titles.

Omega will also return to NJPW in January after it was announced that he will be facing Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom. The Elite defeated Will Ospreay and Aussie Open in the Trios Title Tournament earlier this year.

