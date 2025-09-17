"It's sad and embarrassing" - Jim Cornette very unhappy with former 4-time WWE Tag Team Champions' actions in AEW

Jim Cornette recently reacted to a former WWE Tag Team's segment in AEW. He was not amused and found the entire situation to be embarrassing to watch.

FTR have been relishing their roles as heels nowadays. Amid their feud with Adam Copeland and Christian Cage, they have been constantly trying to intimidate the crowd, even getting into verbal exchanges with some fans at ringside. Last week on AEW Dynamite, they did the same, and even ended up pushing and assaulting a cameraman and other ringside crew in the process.

On a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran gave his thoughts on this. Given that the fans who FTR were trying to intimidate were not reacting in any way, he felt that this was not a good idea altogether.

"Well, first he went and tried to make one guy flinch and got bleeped by the camera. The handheld was right up on him, so you could hear on the microphone on the camera what they were saying. And there was something that was bleeped, but he tried to make the guy flinch, and the guy didn't even spill his drink. And the people next to it are laughing. It's sad and embarrassing that somebody had the idea that they should be doing this."

At one point, he thought one of the fans Dax Harwood was talking smack with was a plant, given that they had a good camera shot of the situation. But this ended up not being the case, as they too did not react to the former four-time WWE Tag Team Champion's advances.

"So then, they go further back and they go in another guy's face, and I'm thinking, 'Not only is the camera shot so good on this, but this guy isn't backing down. He's got to be a plant.' They're going to pull him over the rail; something's going to happen because they got a great show of it, and this guy's right up in Dax's face. Well, turns out I guess the guy wasn't a plant. He just didn't give a s**t for Dax the p**sy, because the fan didn't back up an inch, and Dax turns around and shoves the cameraman down," Cornette said.

Dax Harwood claims he'll retire from in-ring competition if he loses his next AEW match

At AEW All Out this weekend, FTR will be taking on Cope and Christian. Dax Harwood has just made a bold claim about his match and what he'll do if they lose.

Responding to a fan on X/Twitter, Dax revealed that he would retire from being an AEW in-ring competitor should they lose their match at the pay-per-view.

"I’ll retire from being an in-ring competitor," he wrote.

Despite everything, FTR has proven that they are still one of the best duos in AEW. It remains to be seen whether they'll come away with the win this weekend.

Please credit the Jim Cornette Experience, and give us an H/T when getting quotes from the first half of the article.

