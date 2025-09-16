  • home icon
6-time WWE champion claims he will retire from wrestling if he loses his next match

By Tejas Pagare
Published Sep 16, 2025 01:26 GMT
Former WWE champion raised stakes for a huge match [Image Credit: WWE.com]
Former WWE champion raised stakes for a huge match [Image Credit: WWE.com]

A six-time WWE champion made a huge announcement about his upcoming match. FTR's Dax Harwood has been active on social media and is known for his befitting replies to certain fans. He and Cash Wheeler have faced disrespect from fans since they turned heel. The duo will compete in a huge match in Toronto.

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage will finally get their hands on FTR at All Out later this week. Fans have been excited for the two stars to team up again after many years. The former WWE RAW Tag Team Champions have tried to stay away from the duo, but they will eventually meet on September 20.

When a fan asked about the consequences if FTR lost to the two WWE veterans, Dax Harwood stated that he would retire from in-ring competition.

"I’ll retire from being an in-ring competitor," he wrote.

Check out his post below:

Veteran lashes out at former WWE champion's social media comments

Jake Hager had some harsh words for AEW last month. While reiterating a backstage incident, Jake accidentally mentioned FTR. Dax Harwood then called out the former AEW star on social media for the lies.

While speaking on 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff said they should stop being so protective on social media. He also claimed that the reactions of the former SmackDown Tag Team Champions are hurting their character.

"It just makes me laugh. Fragile. There’s Dax and Cash. ‘Oh my God, he said my name.' This fragility in professional wrestling has got to stop. By posting that reaction, you’re going to fire those internet trolls up even more… Keep your character alive in social media, guys. It’ll serve you well," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Adam Copeland and Christian Cage win the match at All Out and whether Dax will really hang up his boots. Fans have been even more invested in the contest now that the stakes have been raised.

Edited by Neda Ali
