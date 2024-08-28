"It’s time for Hunter to bring him home,""Let him go" - Fans erupt after rumors of top star wanting to leave AEW surfaces

Wrestling fans have responded to a new report claiming that a top AEW star is looking to exit from the promotion. The talent in question is none other than Ricky Starks.

Fans of the Jacksonville-based promotion have been speculating for months regarding the whereabouts of The Absolute, who has not appeared on All Elite programming since he and his tag partner Big Bill were eliminated from the 2024 AEW World Tag Team Title Tournament in March. Although the former FTW Champion has clapped back against rumors surrounding his future, conjecture suggesting that Starks may be WWE-bound once his AEW contract expires has continued to grow.

A new report from Ibou of WrestlePurists has provided an update on Ricky Starks' current status in All Elite Wrestling. The report claims that the Tony Khan-led promotion supposedly has no long-term creative plans in place for the former World Tag Team Champion—despite the latter being healthy—as it is operating under the belief that Starks does not want to continue in the company anymore and is simply waiting out his present deal.

The Louisiana native, on his part, is reportedly frustrated over his stagnant career trajectory in All Elite Wrestling.

Fans flocked to X/Twitter to share their reactions to the latest report on Ricky Starks' supposedly directionless handling in AEW and to the company seemingly not having any plans for the 34-year-old star.

Most users suggested that All Elite Wrestling should release Starks and believed that the latter would thrive in WWE under the creative regime of Triple H. One user argued that Stroke Daddy could be brought into WWE NXT when the latter debuted on The CW in October. Another fan stated that Starks should put over up-and-coming AEW talent, such as Hologram, on his way out.

With a number of friends and allies, such as Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and Jade Cargill, possibly waiting to welcome him to WWE, it remains to be seen whether Ricky Starks will make the jump to the Stamford-based company.

AEW CEO Tony Khan provided an update on Ricky Starks' contract status amidst WWE rumors

Some time ago, rumors began to circulate, suggesting that Ricky Starks' deal with All Elite Wrestling may already have expired, especially amidst reports that WWE is supposedly interested in signing the former NWA star.

During the press call for All In 2024, however, All Elite CEO Tony Khan clarified that Starks is still under contract with his promotion, praising him as a performer for his work since his debut in 2020 and stating that the latter was a "well-regarded" figure in the company.

Fans are keen to discover what lies next for Ricky Starks in his pro-wrestling journey.

