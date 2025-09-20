"It’s time he retires ngl," "Not interested" - Fans react to wild speculation about AEW star returning to WWE at Wrestlepalooza

Ahead of WWE Wrestlepalooza tomorrow night, a discourse began regarding an AEW star making his return to the company during the show. Other fans have reacted to this and have expressed their disinterest in the idea.Chris Jericho has been linked to a move back to the Stamford-based promotion after it was reported that his current contract is almost up. He has not been seen on TV since April, and there have been no mentions of him in any way. The last time he was around, he walked out on both Big Bill and Bryan Keith after constant disappointments.A fan took to X/Twitter to bring up an idea for Wrestlepalooza tomorrow night in Indiana. They mentioned how it would be interesting to have Jericho return during the show. They angled this as a &quot;what if&quot; moment.Fans have reacted to this with some mentioning how this may get a great reaction from those in attendance. Another brought up how this could be more possible at the 2026 Royal Rumble PLE instead.Others were not amused with the idea, as they had no interest in seeing him back in WWE. They claimed that the company and fans would be fine without him. One even claimed that he should consider retirement instead. Chris Jericho's contract with AEW is reportedly up until the end of the year. But there has yet to be any movement in terms of his creative booking. Jay @WrestlinJayLINKMassive pop.Rocinante @Rocinan54131774LINKRoyal Rumble 2026. @HitPointThomasLINKWe good dawg 😭✌️DJ @JabroniDrive16LINKNo chancefree t-shirt @freetshirt_250LINKMeh not interestedCorb💔💨 @HeartBreakCorbLINKIt’s time he retires ngl 😭Tony Khan recently talked about whether Chris Jericho would return to AEWEarlier this month, The Nueve confirmed that he was still with AEW and that won't change anytime soon. But he did not rule out any possible moves in the future, as he claimed that anything could happen.Tony Khan has spoken about Chris Jericho and his possible return to the company on his recent appearance on The Torg &amp; Elliot Show. He had a vague response and told the fans to stay tuned to their shows for some possible returns in the future.“Well, I think you got to stay tuned to the show. That’s one of the reasons you watch the wrestling show is to see the returns, and we just talked at the beginning of the call about, you know, keeping secrets and stuff like that, so I think stay tuned,&quot; he said. [H/T - Ringside News]WrestleTalk @WrestleTalk_TVLINKAEW CEO Tony Khan was asked if there are plans to bring Chris Jericho back to the company: &quot;I certainly could talk for a long time - I mentioned earlier being verbose - and I have to think Chris Jericho's one of the greatest and most important people ever in AEW and has been aChris Jericho has been a pivotal part of AEW's history, and is someone that the company could look to keep for as long as they can. Where do you think he'll make his return?