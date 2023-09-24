"It's about time you took some godda*n responsibility" - 30-year-old star warns Sammy Guevara after AEW confirms their alliance

At AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, Sammy Guevara low-blowed his long-time friend and mentor Chris Jericho after their match. The Spanish God then joined forces with Don Callis. On the following episode of Rampage, Guevara, Don Callis, and Konosuke Takeshita beat down The Ocho before Kenny Omega returned and made the save.

At AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view on October 1, 2023, Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Kotla Ibushi will take on Konosuke Takeshita, Guevara, IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay. Before their Trios match at WrestleDream, Will Ospreay shared a message for Sammy Guevara.

The Aerial Assassin said he has not forgotten the incidents of All In pay-per-view, where The Spanish God hit him with a baseball bat during his bout against Jericho. Ospreay added Guevara should apologize and shake his hands the next time they meet.

"So, Don gave me the text. Business class flight. I'll see you over there in Seattle. But there is one problem... The last time I saw you, Sammy Guevara, you smacked me in the face with a baseball bat. I don't take lightly to that, boy. You're about to become a father soon. So it's about time you took some godda*n responsibility. "

The 30-year-old continued:

"For the good of the family, I won't touch a little hair on your head. We're family now. We stick together. But there's one thing you are going to do. The moment I walk into that locker room, you're going to apologize and you're going to shake my hand. ‘Coz Family sticks together. So, I will do the right thing, Sammy. Hope, you do as well."

Check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

Chris Jericho set to face Konosuke Takeshita outside AEW in a first-time-ever match

Following Takeshita's match with MAO at DDT Pro Wrestling's event Who's Gonna TOP? 2023, a video featuring Chris Jericho played on the screen. In the video Y2J tore a picture of Takeshita in half and promised to take revenge for the beatdown he received at the hands of The Alpha at the recent episode of AEW Rampage Grand Slam.

Chris Jericho challenged Takeshita to a singles match at DDT Pro Wrestling's upcoming event. They will now square off at DDT's Ultimate Party 2023 event on November 12, 2023, at Ryogoku Sumo Hall in Japan.

What are your thoughts about the upcoming Trios match at WrestleDream? Let us know in the comments section below.