"It's the toughest" - 4-time WWE Champion recalls much-hyped match against Randy Orton

Wrestling fans are eagerly waiting for a Randy Orton return. While that might take some time to happen, AEW's Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, certainly remembers The Viper and a match that they had at WWE Backlash 2020, dubbed as 'The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever.'

The bout was a stunning, visceral match that had the two trade other wrestler's finishers, including the Pedigree and the Rock Bottom.

The match was also unique because it was during the pandemic lockdown. Instead of a full-blown audience, Copeland and Orton performed for some 50-odd students. Copeland reminisced about the match while speaking with Chris Jericho on his podcast, Talk is Jericho.

"It's the toughest. I might be biased, but I think that's the toughest position. There is also no such thing. It's totally subjective. You probably think of a match when you think of your favorite match, and I think of a match, and then it's going to change. This month, it might be Austin [Steve Austin] and Bret [Bret Hart] submission match [WrestleMania 13]. Then it might be Nick Bockwinkel and Terry Funk from All Japan," Copeland said. [H/T Fightful]

Copeland is currently in a feud with Luchasaurus in AEW, and the two have already had a match on AEW Dynamite.

Fans choose Randy Orton's return as opposed to CM Punk's return

Randy Orton was decimated by The Bloodline and has been away from television for about a year. However, his return is being hinted at. When a poll was taken about who the audience would like to see returning to WWE if only one of them could, The Viper or CM Punk, the audience's reply was simple: The Viper. Some of the posts also wanted both superstars to return and engage in a feud.

The Legend Killer has always been over with the audience and was one of the few wrestlers who created a mainstream pop for professional wrestling with his 'RKO Outta Nowhere' finisher. He was a part of one of the most popular stables, Evolution, in WWE. He is also one of those rare wrestlers who has only been with WWE and Ohio Valley Wrestling.

