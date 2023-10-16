WWE Universe picks Randy Orton over former World Heavyweight Champion to return to the company

Randy Orton has been missing from WWE programming for over a year now after being pummeled by the Bloodline last year in May, all during the Tag Team Title Unification Match on SmackDown in 2022. Fans are wondering when he'll return.

There are some rumors about him doing so. A recent poll on social media asked the WWE Universe who they'd prefer returning to the ring if only one WWE Superstar could return - The Viper or CM Punk. The answer was simple.

A majority of the comments chimed 'Orton,' even though there were some stray ones who wanted CM Punk back in WWE.

The answer to Punk or Randy on WWE was not unanimous

It seems Punk will need to wait a long time to return to WWE. While the audience certainly doesn't see him, even Vince McMahon nixed his return back in 2019.

Chatter about Randy Orton's return has started

Fans have started missing the Legend Killer and are making conjectures about when he will return to the ring. Orton is known to be a solid player and has been with the Stamford-based company for well over two decades now. He is loved by the audience, and his return will surely be a big pop for the company.

With Adam Copeland (fka Edge) moving over to AEW, WWE would like a big name to re-enter the ring to compete on a weekly basis. There were some rumors of Orton returning at WWE at Fastlane, but that didn't happen. Now, there are rumors of him returning to SmackDown!

