"It’s ugly and there’s no money in it!" - WWE Executive slams risky spot during AEW match in Tony Khan-led promotion

WWE legend Road Dogg recently took arms up with fellow wrestling legend Dutch Mantell to slam Athena's recent AEW DARK match.

Athena (FKA Ember Moon in WWE) took on Canadian wrestler Jody Threat during a recent AEW DARK match. While the bout started out normally, The Fallen Goddess demolished the indie star, leading to a slew of online criticism from fans and wrestling veterans alike.

In response to Dutch Mantell's harsh Tweet over the matter, Road Dogg chimed in with the wrestling legend and additionally slammed the segment.

"This has no business in our business. It’s ugly and there’s no money in it! Small ball mentality Dirty Dutch!" Road Dogg Tweeted.

This segment isn't the first time Tony Khan's promotion has been blasted online for seemingly not putting the safety of his athletes first. Fans online have often questioned why the promotion seems prone to botches, despite being hailed as a less toxic environment for wrestlers.

Regardless of the criticism online, according to a Fightful Select report, AEW management did in fact, approach the two athletes after their bout, and both stars seemed to be on good terms.

Missed out on AEW Dynamite? Catch up on the show's results here.

Fellow WWE legend Jim Cornette also had venomed words to say about Athena's AEW DARK segment

Athena seems to be facing a ton of heat online for the segment, but this seems to be the second incident in what hopefully won't be a string of bad luck. Not too long ago, the former WWE NXT Women's Champion broke Dr. Britt Baker's nose during a botched move on AEW Dynamite.

“…WORD!” @jeromesaysword People really condoning this bs… Athena has fallen hard since her NXT debut… once she got washed by Asuka I was off her and AEW doing her zero favors People really condoning this bs… Athena has fallen hard since her NXT debut… once she got washed by Asuka I was off her and AEW doing her zero favors https://t.co/qXBw6atIKt

In his own fiery rant, Jim Cornette also took to the social media app to condemn Athena's beatdown of Jody Threat.

"Yeah, I think this girl needs to politely go f**k herself. In a previous era if she treated the wrong girl like this, she'd get snatched baldheaded and have her tongue stuck up her own a$$," Cornette Tweeted.

While the WWE veterans seem to be up in arms about the segment, Tony Khan and AEW haven't had any public legal issues or anything along those lines. A number of fans have also been supportive of Athena, so do the veterans have a point, or are they simply caught up with something trivial?

Poll : 0 votes