  • "It doesn't surprise me" - AEW star's disinterest in WWE Hall of Fame induction prompts comment from Vince Russo (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Feb 13, 2025 03:25 GMT
Vince Russo had some interesting thoughts to share this week
An AEW star recently snubbed the idea of being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, catching fans by surprise. However, Vince Russo does not think it is unusual, considering that the star being talked about is Chris Jericho.

Before his pivotal role in AEW, Jericho had a distinguished run in the Stamford-based promotion. He has also won a few mid-card titles besides the world title. As such, it is not far-fetched to say that he could feasibly be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, but it appears Jericho has no such desire.

Speaking on the topic on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo stated:

"It doesn't surprise me, bro, because the Chris Jericho that I worked with did not have an ego. So, that does not surprise me at all. Listen, man, guys with egos, the Hall of Fame is gonna mean a lot to them. I remember Flair showing everybody his Hall of Fame rings at TNA, like whoopie." [2:07 onwards]
What exactly did the former WWE star say?

Chris Jericho even claimed he might skip the Hall of Fame event altogether.

In an interview with The Toronto Sun, Jericho talked about his belief that the WWE Hall of Fame was not exactly real. He stated:

"I’m not one of those guys who cares about the Hall of Fame because I don’t think it’s really real anyway. In some ways, it’s like, 'Eh, whatever.' In other ways, I want to pull a Sex Pistols and just refuse to show up. Send a letter saying, 'Do not mention my name,' like Axl Rose did. What a great wrestling thing to do."
For now, it remains to be seen what Jericho actually plans to do next.

Edited by Angana Roy
