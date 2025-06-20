  • home icon
  • "ITS 2021 ALL OVER AGAIN," "The goat is back"- Fans react to 4-time WWE Champion possibly making AEW in-ring return 

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Jun 20, 2025 11:22 GMT
A wrestling legend might return to AEW soon. (Image via AEW YouTube)
AEW and WWE's current roster consists of some of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. Many are future Hall of Famers because their accomplishments speak for themselves.

AEW star Bryan Danielson is a modern-day legend. He is a former AEW World Champion and has held the WWE Championship four times. The American Dragon's last match in the company took place at WrestleDream 2024, where the world champion was humiliated and dethroned by his former stablemate, Jon Moxley. He has not appeared on the company's programs since then. However, he recently made a rare appearance at the recent ROH X CMLL Global Wars taping at Arena Mexico.

also-read-trending Trending

According to a recent Fightful Select update, the former WWE star will begin wrestling again soon. While the exact date of his return remains to be seen, the internet wrestling community was overjoyed to hear this news. They want the leader of the Yes! movement to come back and entertain fans like the good old days.

See their reactions below:

Fans react to the news of Bryan Danielson&#039;s speculated return. (Images via @SeanRossSapp X)
Fans react to the news of Bryan Danielson's speculated return. (Images via @SeanRossSapp X)
Fans react to the news of Bryan Danielson&#039;s speculated return. (Images via @SeanRossSapp X)
Fans react to the news of Bryan Danielson's speculated return. (Images via @SeanRossSapp X)

AEW star Bryan Danielson didn't expect his career to be this successful

Bryan Danielson was recently interviewed by Kiro News Radio. In this conversation, he candidly spoke about his career and life. Additionally, he said that he didn't think he would reach such heights in the professional wrestling business.

"I never expected to reach the heights that I did. My first 10 years of my career, I was at the independent level, and it was mostly wrestling in front of anywhere from 100 to 1,000 people. I’d go internationally, but I just figured that would be my whole career," Bryan Danielson said. [H/T: Sports Illustrated]
The American Dragon would receive a thunderous reaction if he made a comeback. Hopefully, Tony Khan will make him AEW World Champion again.

Edited by Debangshu Nath
