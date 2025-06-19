4 mistakes Tony Khan made at AEW Grand Slam Mexico

Following Fyter Fest two weeks ago and Summer Blockbuster last week, AEW marked its 3rd straight special edition of Dynamite with Grand Slam Mexico. The event, in collaboration with CMLL (Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre), was two and a half hours long, unlike its predecessors, which were 4-hour shows.

Grand Slam was a celebratory occasion for AEW as the promotion became the first American company to tape a live event at the legendary Arena Mexico. The event boasted a strong card, including the CMLL World Women's Championship match between challenger Mercedes Mone and champion Zeuxis and a 10-man tag match between The Death Riders and The Young Bucks taking on The Opps, Swerve Strickland, and Will Ospreay, which closed the show.

Trending

While the matches didn't disappoint and certainly did justice to the in-ring standards we've come to expect of AEW, certain decisions made by Tony Khan may not have sat well with the fans. With that said, let's examine 4 mistakes the AEW President made at Grand Slam Mexico.

#4 AEW star Mercedes Mone wins the CMLL Women's title

Mercedes Mone's "belt collector" gimmick is now at an all-time high. The CEO added a sixth belt to her collection by defeating Zeuxis for the CMLL World Women's Championship.

Expand Tweet

However, the finish of the match was predictable, to say the least. There is now uncertainty around the long-term plan for Mone, who will also be challenging Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at All In. Holding the TBS Championship and potentially the World Title at the same time makes little sense.

Tony Khan may have booking headaches in the future when he has the CEO drop some of her titles to the benefit of some of the other talent in the women's division.

#3 The confusing saga between Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay

Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland were at loggerheads coming into their match at AEW Summer Blockbuster, as the two stars gave us a thrilling match that ended in a draw. A week later at Grand Slam, the two teamed with each other like nothing ever happened.

Expand Tweet

Despite the tension between the Aerial Assassin and The Realest easing a bit after Ospreay saved Strickland from the Young Bucks' attack at Summer Blockbuster, their rivalry that originated from a tense backstage altercation is still too fresh for us to now already see them as buddies. Perhaps Tony Khan could have teased the tension between the two a bit more before teaming them up.

#2 The finish of MJF and Mistico

The buildup to MJF vs. Mistico made it one of the most anticipated matches on the card, predominantly because of the heel antics of The Salt of the Earth, who was a menace throughout and even brought back his controversial "American hero" gimmick for the bout.

However, the finish of the match was underwhelming. Mistico won the contest due to a blatant low blow by MJF, leading to a disqualification. However, former AEW World Champion did manage to unmask Mistico, which he had promised.

Expand Tweet

Given the intensity with which MJF vowed to beat Mistico, coupled with the other unmasking incidents that happened in the buildup, the match's end seems tame. Moreover, there was no indication of what MJF is going to do at All In, which is less than a month away.

#1 Bryan Danielson's return should have been on TV

After eight months away, Bryan Danielson made his shocking return at AEW Grand Slam Mexico. "The American Dragon" saved Blue Panther in a surprise segment and drew massive crowd reactions, including thunderous “Yes!” chants.

Expand Tweet

However, the return happened off-air. Given Danielson’s star power and the emotional weight of his comeback, not airing it live on the show seems like a major missed opportunity for Tony Khan. A moment this monumental could’ve boosted ratings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More