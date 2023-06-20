"ITS TIME! NEXT MONDAY PLEASE!!!" - Fans want former WWE star to return after 7 years and confront Rhea Ripley

Fans on Twitter have stirred up and want former WWE star Brandi Rhodes to return to the ring and confront current Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

Brandi, who has been away from the Stamford-based promotion for seven years, couldn't contain her frustration as Ripley continuously interfered in the six-man tag team match on WWE RAW. The main event of the Monday Night show featured Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn taking on the Judgment Day, and Rhea Ripley played a pivotal role.

However, The Eradicator's constant distractions provided her to attack the team of Cody Rhodes. Seeing this, Brandi Rhodes took to Twitter to voice her thoughts. In a concise but powerful message, she called for someone to take out Ripley.

Fans on Twitter erupted, expressing their eagerness to see Brandi Rhodes return to WWE and confront Rhea Ripley. The prospect of these two formidable athletes facing off in the ring has ignited the imaginations of wrestling enthusiasts worldwide.

Check out the reactions below:

As fans eagerly wait to see if this comes true, the buzz surrounding a potential clash between Brandi Rhodes and Rhea Ripley continues to grow.

Only time will tell if this could lead to a sensational return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Former WWE star Brandi Rhodes teased her in-ring return

Former AEW and WWE star Brandi Rhodes has sparked speculation about a possible return to the wrestling world. On Twitter, Rhodes shared a photo of her impressive physique, leading fans to believe she might be preparing for a comeback.

The 39-year-old last competed for the promotion in 2016 before departing alongside her husband, Cody Rhodes, who has since returned to WWE last year at WrestleMania 38.

In her Twitter post, Brandi hinted at a potential comeback expressing her desire to have some fun.

"It's mama's time to party now! (Asked Libby if I should post this. She said "yep" 😂)"

Check out Brandi's tweet here.

"She very much can defend herself and can fight her own battles. Very separate in that. I wouldn't rule it out, but she absolutely loves watching what I'm doing"



Full comments

Cody Rhodes says he wouldn't rule out Brandi Rhodes appearing on WWE TV.

"She very much can defend herself and can fight her own battles. Very separate in that. I wouldn't rule it out, but she absolutely loves watching what I'm doing"

Cody Rhodes has faced numerous challenges in recent storylines, fueling rumors that Brandi could soon appear to support her husband. She even recently threatened to beat up Rhea Ripley following Cody's segment on RAW.

The possibility of Brandi Rhodes stepping back into the ring adds another layer to her recent Twitter activities.

Would you like to see Brandi Rhodes face Rhea Ripley in a match? Sound off in the comments section below.

