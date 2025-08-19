Jacob Fatu pitches huge dream match against former AEW star

Jacob Fatu recently revealed that he wants a dream match with a former AEW name and ex-WWE legend. The latter, Jeff Hardy, is currently signed with TNA alongside his brother, Matt.
The Samoan Werewolf has emerged as one of WWE's most promising and popular up-and-comers over the past several months. He won his first singles title in the Stamford-based company on Night 1 of WrestleMania 41, defeating LA Knight to become the US Champion. Unfortunately, the dominant grappler lost the belt to his former Bloodline ally Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions 2025, and failed to recapture it earlier this month at SummerSlam Sunday.
This past week on Friday Night Smackdown, Fatu teamed with OG Bloodline members Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn to defeat Sikoa, JC Mateo and Tonga Loa, who are now going by the group name MFT. The 33-year-old recently appeared in an interview on The Rich Eisen Show, where he was asked about prospective opponents he wants to lock horns with. One of Jacob's dream matches was none other than former WWE and AEW name Jeff Hardy, on whom he showered praise, stating:
“Jeff Hardy, man, I want to have a match with Jeff. Man, one of the dopest. Man, yeah. I mean, Jeff.” [H/T - Wrestling News.co]
The Charismatic Enigma finished up with his brief two-year AEW stint last year. Shortly afterwards, he returned to TNA, where he reunited with his brother Matt.
Jeff Hardy's last matches in AEW
Prior to his All Elite Wrestling exit, Jeff Hardy wrestled a string of high-profile singles matches against several of AEW's top names during the first couple of months of 2024. Despite being on the losing end in each of those bouts, the Team Xtreme member faced off against Darby Allin, Swerve Strickland and Jon Moxley over subsequent weeks.
Hardy's last match for the Jacksonville-based company saw him unsuccessfully take on Sammy Guevara in a No Disqualification bout on Rampage - a matchup that resulted in The Spanish God's suspension for not following the relevant concussion protocols.
Jeff and Matt Hardy are currently the reigning TNA World Tag Team Champions.