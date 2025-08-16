WWE SmackDown Results: Sami Zayn pins top champion; former champ returns (8/15/25)

WWE SmackDown kicked off with Solo Sikoa and the MFTs in the ring. Solo said that they ran SmackDown, and they proved it last week by taking Sami Zayn out. They said that they took care of Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu as well, before Sami made his entrance.WWE @WWELINKSami Zayn shows upZayn said that he was just there to talk, and Solo invited him to the ring to do so. Sami said that he had a shot at a world title match if he could have beaten Rusev last week, but the MFTs interfered. He was furious at first, but then felt liberated since he realized he wanted the United States Title first.WWE @WWELINKSami Zayn and Solo SikoaSami added that he was after the title as of tonight, and a brawl broke out between him and the MFTs. Jimmy Uso came out to make the save before Jacob joined them as well. Jacob, Jimmy, and Zayn kicked the MFTs out of the ring before Nick Aldis came out and set up a tag match between the two teams for tonight's main event.

WWE SmackDown Results (August 15, 2025):Alexa Bliss def. Piper NivenThe Miz &amp; Carmelo Hayes def. FraxiomThe Street Profits def. DIYSami Zayn, Jimmy Uso &amp; Jacob Fatu def. The MFTs

WWE SmackDown Results: Alexa Bliss vs. Piper NivenBliss took a shoulder block and the boots in the corner from Niven early on, before Green ran a distraction and allowed Piper to get a big slam in. Bliss came back with some dives before getting the Natural Selection for a near fall.Alexa hit a DDT before getting up to the top rope, but Green ran another distraction, and Flair took her down at ringside. Fyre was on the apron now, and Bliss took her down before rolling Niven up off the counter for the quick win.Result: Alexa Bliss def. Piper NivenAlba attacked Alexa after the match, and Charlotte came to the rescue. Chelsea and Piper joined in and took them down before Flair was sent over the barricades. Bliss took the KLR bomb and Vader Bomb in the ring from Fyre and Niven before SmackDown moved on.

Grade: B-Nick Aldis was backstage, and Nia Jax was seen back on SmackDown after a month. Both Jade Cargill and Nia wanted a shot at the WWE Women's Title, and Aldis hinted at a No.1 Contender's Match next week.

WWE SmackDown Results: Fraxiom vs. The Miz &amp; Carmelo Hayes

The Miz and Axiom kicked off the match, and Joe Gacy showed up in the crowd, distracting the A-Lister. Tags were made, and Hayes got a DDT before Fraxiom took him and The Miz down with dives to the floor.Frazer got the Phoenix Splash before Melo took a Spanish Fly off the middle rope for a near fall. The Miz came back with a DDT on the apron before hitting the Skull Crushing Finale on Frazer for the win.Result: The Miz &amp; Carmelo Hayes def. Fraxiom

Grade: B

Drew McIntyre was out next on SmackDown and asked for a medical update on Cody Rhodes and gloated about putting him through the announce desk with a Claymore. Drew wanted to impress the crowd and management and show them that he had evolved.

Drew added that Cody instigated him into attacking him and that he wasn't the bad guy. He wanted Cody to get well soon and mocked the fans with a grin on his face as he walked out of the ring.

Solo Sikoa and the MFTs walked up to the Street Profits backstage on SmackDown to tell them to back off from the tag titles. Dawkins told Solo that he didn't care about numbers, and he and Ford chased the MFTs off before SmackDown moved on.

WWE SmackDown Results: The Street Profits vs. DIYCiampa and Ford kicked off the match, and the latter was isolated in the ring right off the bat before Dawkins finally came off the tag and got some big moves on DIY. The match headed outside, and Candice stopped Dawkins from getting a running tackle and allowed DIY to get back in control.

Outside the ring, Candice drove B-Fab into the steel steps before DIY hit the Fairytale Ending on Ford, but Dawkins broke up the pin. DIY got a cheap shot before B-Fab came back and took Candice down with a knee strike at ringside. Dawkins dragged Gargano outside the ring before the Profits hit a knee and the frogsplash for the win.Result: The Street Profits def. DIYGrade: BBackstage, The Miz tried to ask Nick Aldis for a United States Title shot on behalf of Melo before the Motor City Machine Guns mocked the duo. The two teams bickered for a bit before Aldis said that they should face each other next week.

R-Truth was in a backstage interview and said that he was happy about having his childhood hero, John Cena, back. Aleister Black came out and brought out the serious side of Truth for a second before walking off.

WWE SmackDown Results: Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso &amp; Jacob Fatu vs. The MFTs

Sami was isolated in the ring early on with the MFTs in control of the match. Talla Tonga got a big boot before Sami took a beating at ringside. Sami came back with a big counter on Solo in the ring before tagging Jacob Fatu in, who cleared the ring and got some big moves on Tonga Loa.

Jacob tried for a Swanton Bomb, but Loa got his knees up before Solo hit a splash on Fatu. Sami hit the Blue Thunder Bomb on Solo, and Jimmy got some superkicks before Jacob sent Talla over the announce desk. Sami countered the Samoan Spike and hit the Exploder before getting the Helluva kick for the win!Result: Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso &amp; Jacob Fatu def. The MFTsGrade: B+With that, Sami, Uso, and Fatu celebrated in the ring as SmackDown went off the air.