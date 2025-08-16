WWE SmackDown Results: Sami Zayn pins top champion; former champ returns (8/15/25)

By Jojo
Published Aug 16, 2025 02:31 GMT
We got some big matches tonight on WWE SmackDown leading up to a great main event! [Image credits: WWE.com]
We got some big matches tonight on WWE SmackDown leading up to a great main event! [Image credits: WWE.com]

WWE SmackDown kicked off with Solo Sikoa and the MFTs in the ring. Solo said that they ran SmackDown, and they proved it last week by taking Sami Zayn out. They said that they took care of Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu as well, before Sami made his entrance.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Zayn said that he was just there to talk, and Solo invited him to the ring to do so. Sami said that he had a shot at a world title match if he could have beaten Rusev last week, but the MFTs interfered. He was furious at first, but then felt liberated since he realized he wanted the United States Title first.

Ad

WWE has found the female Roman Reigns - Check out now!

Sami added that he was after the title as of tonight, and a brawl broke out between him and the MFTs. Jimmy Uso came out to make the save before Jacob joined them as well. Jacob, Jimmy, and Zayn kicked the MFTs out of the ring before Nick Aldis came out and set up a tag match between the two teams for tonight's main event.

Ad

WWE SmackDown Results (August 15, 2025):

  • Alexa Bliss def. Piper Niven
  • The Miz & Carmelo Hayes def. Fraxiom
  • The Street Profits def. DIY
  • Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso & Jacob Fatu def. The MFTs

WWE SmackDown Results: Alexa Bliss vs. Piper Niven

Bliss took a shoulder block and the boots in the corner from Niven early on, before Green ran a distraction and allowed Piper to get a big slam in. Bliss came back with some dives before getting the Natural Selection for a near fall.

Ad

Alexa hit a DDT before getting up to the top rope, but Green ran another distraction, and Flair took her down at ringside. Fyre was on the apron now, and Bliss took her down before rolling Niven up off the counter for the quick win.

Result: Alexa Bliss def. Piper Niven

Alba attacked Alexa after the match, and Charlotte came to the rescue. Chelsea and Piper joined in and took them down before Flair was sent over the barricades. Bliss took the KLR bomb and Vader Bomb in the ring from Fyre and Niven before SmackDown moved on.

Ad
Ad

Grade: B-

Nick Aldis was backstage, and Nia Jax was seen back on SmackDown after a month. Both Jade Cargill and Nia wanted a shot at the WWE Women's Title, and Aldis hinted at a No.1 Contender's Match next week.

Ad

WWE SmackDown Results: Fraxiom vs. The Miz & Carmelo Hayes

Ad

The Miz and Axiom kicked off the match, and Joe Gacy showed up in the crowd, distracting the A-Lister. Tags were made, and Hayes got a DDT before Fraxiom took him and The Miz down with dives to the floor.

Frazer got the Phoenix Splash before Melo took a Spanish Fly off the middle rope for a near fall. The Miz came back with a DDT on the apron before hitting the Skull Crushing Finale on Frazer for the win.

Ad

Result: The Miz & Carmelo Hayes def. Fraxiom

Ad

Grade: B

Ad

Drew McIntyre was out next on SmackDown and asked for a medical update on Cody Rhodes and gloated about putting him through the announce desk with a Claymore. Drew wanted to impress the crowd and management and show them that he had evolved.

Ad

Drew added that Cody instigated him into attacking him and that he wasn't the bad guy. He wanted Cody to get well soon and mocked the fans with a grin on his face as he walked out of the ring.

Ad

Solo Sikoa and the MFTs walked up to the Street Profits backstage on SmackDown to tell them to back off from the tag titles. Dawkins told Solo that he didn't care about numbers, and he and Ford chased the MFTs off before SmackDown moved on.

Ad

WWE SmackDown Results: The Street Profits vs. DIY

Ciampa and Ford kicked off the match, and the latter was isolated in the ring right off the bat before Dawkins finally came off the tag and got some big moves on DIY. The match headed outside, and Candice stopped Dawkins from getting a running tackle and allowed DIY to get back in control.

Ad

Outside the ring, Candice drove B-Fab into the steel steps before DIY hit the Fairytale Ending on Ford, but Dawkins broke up the pin. DIY got a cheap shot before B-Fab came back and took Candice down with a knee strike at ringside. Dawkins dragged Gargano outside the ring before the Profits hit a knee and the frogsplash for the win.

Result: The Street Profits def. DIY

Grade: B

Backstage, The Miz tried to ask Nick Aldis for a United States Title shot on behalf of Melo before the Motor City Machine Guns mocked the duo. The two teams bickered for a bit before Aldis said that they should face each other next week.

Ad
Ad

R-Truth was in a backstage interview and said that he was happy about having his childhood hero, John Cena, back. Aleister Black came out and brought out the serious side of Truth for a second before walking off.

Ad

WWE SmackDown Results: Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso & Jacob Fatu vs. The MFTs

Ad

Sami was isolated in the ring early on with the MFTs in control of the match. Talla Tonga got a big boot before Sami took a beating at ringside. Sami came back with a big counter on Solo in the ring before tagging Jacob Fatu in, who cleared the ring and got some big moves on Tonga Loa.

Ad

Jacob tried for a Swanton Bomb, but Loa got his knees up before Solo hit a splash on Fatu. Sami hit the Blue Thunder Bomb on Solo, and Jimmy got some superkicks before Jacob sent Talla over the announce desk. Sami countered the Samoan Spike and hit the Exploder before getting the Helluva kick for the win!

Result: Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso & Jacob Fatu def. The MFTs

Grade: B+

With that, Sami, Uso, and Fatu celebrated in the ring as SmackDown went off the air.

About the author
Jojo

Jojo

Twitter icon

Jojo Nilanjan Das began writing for Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2015, a path he discovered through a friend. He is known for his live reporting, which gives fans an unbiased and accurate account of events as they happen.

With a Bachelor's in Mass Communication and Journalism, Jojo briefly worked as a research analyst and a graphic designer before starting at Sportskeeda. He remembers getting hooked on RAW and SmackDown in school in the early 2000s.

Jojo's favorite wrestler is Finn Balor, and he has interviewed WWE Superstar Becky Lynch. When he is not covering the live shows, he can be found updating himself about the latest technology, playing games, or practicing music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications