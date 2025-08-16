Sami Zayn Makes Major Announcement; No Longer on WWE RAW

Sami Zayn showed up on SmackDown tonight. He had a huge announcement on the show, too.Last week on the blue brand, Sami Zayn faced off against Solo Sikoa in a singles match. Sami was able to pick up the win against Solo, which surprised the United States Champion. On RAW, Sami was looking to get back into the world title picture with a win over Rusev. However, Solo and his MFTs ruined this opportunity by attacking him during his match.Tonight on SmackDown, Solo Sikoa and his MFTs kicked off the show. Solo addressed Sami and Jacob Fatu. Sami then interrupted him. The former Intercontinental Champion then told him that Solo took away his possible chance of getting back into the world title picture. Sami then thanked the United States Champion for reminding him that there are other opportunities out there besides the world title. He then told Solo that he was coming after the United States Champion.Sikoa informed him that he would never challenge for the US Championship since Sami was on RAW. Sami then revealed that he was now officially on SmackDown. Solo and Sami brawled in the ring, and the MFTs got involved.Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu also came out to even the playing field. The babyfaces stood tall together to end the segment.Vince Russo Says Sami Zayn Will Be World ChampionSami Zayn has openly admitted that he wants to be a world champion in the future. He expressed this desire multiple times during his feud against Karrion Kross, and he reiterated it on RAW last week, stating that he wants to be in contention for the world title. However, there have always been constant hurdles that have drawn him away from the world title.Speaking on a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that Sami is going to be a world champion, and WWE is likely to implement the same strategy they used with Daniel Bryan, as they have put him over against Karrion Kross and even Solo Sikoa. He then mocked this plan by saying that Sami would be in the Hulk Hogan spot from the '80s.&quot;He is going to be the world champion. It is time to replay the Daniel Bryan card. He would not keep saying it over and over again if it wasn't gonna happen. They put him over, he beat Kross, and he beat Solo on SmackDown. It is tailor-made. It is happening, man. This guy is gonna be in the Hulk Hogan spot. Think about that. Sami Zayn of 2025 is gonna be Hulk Hogan of 1983. Think about that for a second.&quot; [From 10:00 onwards]It will be interesting to see if Sami Zayn will be able to become a world champion in the future.