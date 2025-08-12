Former employee mocks WWE's ridiculous plan with Sami Zayn: "It is happening, man" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels Sami Zayn may be on his way to something big. The star is one of the most popular babyfaces on the roster.

Ad

This week on RAW, Sami caught up with RAW General Manager Adam Pearce backstage, asking about the status of the World Heavyweight Championship match at Clash in Paris. He informed Adam that he was trying to become a world champion and needed a chance at the title. While Pearce didn't commit to anything, he said that Zayn needed to deal with Rusev first in their singles match.

During the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo noted that WWE was probably going to repeat the Daniel Bryan experiment with Sami. He felt that the creative team had teased Sami becoming the champion a few times now. He stated that it would eventually happen and Sami would win the championship, given that he's picking up some wins. The veteran writer sarcastically commented that Sami Zayn would be in the same position as Hogan back in the '80s.

Ad

Trending

"He is going to be the World Champion. It is time to replay the Daniel Bryan card. He would not keep saying it over and over again if it wasn't gonna happen. They put him over, he beat Kross, and he beat Solo on SmackDown. It is tailor-made. It is happening, man. This guy is gonna be in the Hulk Hogan spot. Think about that. Sami Zayn of 2025 is gonna be Hulk Hogan of 1983. Think about that for a second." [From 10:00 onwards]

Ad

WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!

Ad

Sami Zayn's match against the Bulgarian Brute ended in a disqualification after the MFTs attacked him. They were seeking retribution for Solo's loss to the star last week.

It will be interesting to see if Sami Zayn does indeed win the World Heavyweight Championship in the coming months.

While using the quotes from this article, remember to embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More

Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!