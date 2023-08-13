Jade Cargill reacts to fiery promo on AEW Collision with a subtle Becky Lynch reference

Jade Cargill recently posted her reaction to Ricky Starks' promo that opened tonight's episode of Collision. She also gave a short message to the AEW star.

The former TBS Champion was last seen in AEW two and a half months ago at Double or Nothing, the same event where she lost her title. Since then she has been on a hiatus, with no indication whatsoever of plans to return to the promotion in any way.

After the Absolute One's promo tonight, Cargill tweeted a short message to Ricky Starks, saying she was proud of him. She also mentioned that he always turned lemons into lemonade. It is a common quote for someone dealing with a difficult situation and turning it into something positive.

"Proud of you @starkmanjones. You always turn lemons into lemonade."

The tweet could have been a reference to WWE Superstar Becky Lynch's tweet just before SummerSlam last weekend. Becky was left sidelined for the event following her match with Trish Stratus being taken out of the match card.

Former WWE veteran says AEW should have provided context to Jade Cargill's sudden hiatus

Former WWE veteran Dutch Mantell recently mentioned how AEW should have handled Jade Cargill's sudden hiatus from the promotion.

After her loss at AEW Double or Nothing which ended her singles match winning streak, the former TBS Champion suddenly disappeared. Fans found out about her hiatus through reports from various sources around the industry. Mantell believed that they should have done interviews or segments to build up on her return to at least provide context on her plans moving forward.

"If she’s gonna take time off, you’ve got to do a series of interviews saying she’s not happy with it, and she’s leaving to go train, or leaving to find herself again and she lost it herself, don’t be too happy about it because she’s coming back and taking back what belongs to her." (04:00 onward).

Currently, no one knows what Big Jade's plans are at the moment. Whether she plans on leaving wrestling for good, or whether she plans on returning at some point in time. No one knows as well whether she planned on coming back for her title or a different one.

