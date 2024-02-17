Jade Cargill seemingly takes a massive jibe at Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) and AEW

Jade Cargill seemingly fired a shot at Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) ahead of her rumored AEW arrival.

The CEO has been heavily linked with All Elite Wrestling since Tony Khan announced a special episode of AEW Dynamite on March 13, billed as "Big Business." The marquee show will take place from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, which happens to be the hometown of the former Sasha Banks.

Recent reports have suggested that The CEO has been on the AEW payroll for quite some time.

During the latest episode of SmackDown, Jade Cargill was seen backstage with Nick Aldis and Bron Breakker. The segment saw former TBS Champion interrupt Tiffany Stratton, Liv Morgan, and Bianca Belair, bluntly mentioning that she had a "BIG BUSINESS" meeting with the SmackDown General Manager.

"I know we are NOT doing this during my BIG BUSINESS meeting,"

Cargill is yet to put pen to paper with the blue brand, but she has been rumored to be a part of SmackDown on The Road to WrestleMania 40. As of this writing, there's no word on whether the 31-year-old star will be part of the Women's Elimination Chamber match in Perth, Australia.

