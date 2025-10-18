  • home icon
  Jade Cargill sends a message to Mercedes Moné after she breaks AEW record

Jade Cargill sends a message to Mercedes Moné after she breaks AEW record

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Oct 18, 2025 03:16 GMT
Mercedes Moné and Jade Cargill are two of the longest AEW TBS Champions in history
Mercedes Moné and Jade Cargill are two of the longest AEW TBS Champions in history [Photos: allelitewrestling.com and wwe.com]

Recently, Mercedes Moné reached another major milestone in her career by breaking a major record within AEW. WWE Superstar Jade Cargill has sent out a message and congratulated her on this.

The CEO has just become the longest TBS Champion in history, breaking Cargill's previous record of 508 days as the champion. She won the title during her AEW debut match at Double or Nothing last year after beating Willow Nightingale and has held onto the belt since.

Mercedes Moné recently took to social media to send out a message after reaching this milestone. She claimed that she did not only aim to break records, but to smash them. It seems like she has no plans of dropping the title anytime soon.

Jade Cargill herself replied to Mercedes' comment with a few emojis as she congratulated her for being the new record-holder.

"💪🏾💪🏾👏🏾💸" Jade replied.

The original post can be found here.

Mercedes Moné could bring another record this weekend

Another record that the CEO is chasing after is Ultimo Dragon's record of holding 10 belts simultaneously. She has already equalized this after winning the BODYSLAM Women's Championship last week. This was yet another addition to her collection, as she is holding titles from all over the world.

This Sunday, she is set to make an appearance at Winnipeg Pro Wrestling and challenge Jody Threat for the WPW Women's Championship. Should she win this match, she would be capturing her 11th belt, breaking the Japanese legend's record.

As early as now, she is calling herself Ultimo Moné after winning her 10th belt. But it seems like she may already beat the record as soon as this weekend. It remains to be seen whether she'll pull this off or whether fans will get to witness an upset. Getting to reach this second major milestone will cap off an amazing year for Mercedes Moné, as she is currently on a generational run.

