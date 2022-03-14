"I got friends that I keep close" – AEW star reacts to forming a new stable with Chris Jericho

AEW star Jake Hager posted a warning on social media about his involvement in Chris Jericho's newly formed stable, saying friends can come and go.

Jericho formed the "Jericho Appreciation Society" on last week's AEW Dynamite, involving Hager, Daniel Garcia, Jeff Parker & Matt Lee of 2.0 after attacking Eddie Kingston, and Santana & Ortiz.

In the tweet, the Bellator MMA star warned whoever came their way, saying they'd be destroyed. Even if his "friends" leave, he'll find a replacement:

Chris Jericho created a new stable in AEW Dynamite

On last week's AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston shared respect and appreciation for one another after their match at Revolution 2022, where the latter won.

Jericho honoured his promise during the segment shaking the Mad King's hand. Just then, 2.0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) and Daniel Garcia came out, immediately attacking the two. Santana & Ortiz attacked the perpetrators with a baseball bat.

Ortiz gave Jericho the baseball bat to hit Garcia. However, the inaugural AEW World Champion turned on his teammates by hitting Santana, thus breaking up The Inner Circle.

Hager also came out to the ring to question what Jericho was doing but eventually joined his leader in attacking his former teammates and Kingston.

The newly formed group finished the assault, with Hage powerbombing Kingston through a table outside the ring. The Demo God cut a promo saying Inner Circle is gone, and his new stable will be known as the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Where will this new stable head be? Will it create the same success Inner Circle had? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

