Jake Roberts to manage another AEW star instead of Lance Archer? WWE legend reacts (Exclusive)

Throughout Jake Roberts' entire run in AEW, he has been by the side of Lance Archer. The WWE Hall of Famer recently spoke about whether there are any other stars that he would like to manage.

Roberts and Archer's on-screen pairing has been largely well-received by the AEW faithful. Their similar menacing, sadistic on-screen personalities complement each other. However, many would argue that their act has not been given enough TV time.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter and Dr. Chris Featherstone, Roberts shut down the idea of managing another star but instead proposed perhaps mentoring some of the younger talents:

“Not really. Not really, unless it was some of the really younger guys. I wouldn’t want to manage them so much as I would like to mentor them." [03:35 - 03:50]

Archer and Roberts last appeared on AEW programming at Battle of the Belts VII on July 15, 2023.

Jake Roberts' ideas for if he booked AEW

Jake Roberts has been a strong advocate for Lance Archer. The WWE legend previously stated that The Murderhawk Monster could have been a world champion by now and expressed bewilderment at the fact that the promotion has not done more with him.

On his Snake Pit podcast, Roberts once again supported his on-screen associate. Discussing what hypothetical changes he would make as the head booker of Tony Khan's promotion, the Hall of Famer said the following:

“As far as storylines and things go, Lance Archer would be involved, he would definitely be pushed. It’s a huge question to answer, it would be one that takes time. Yeah, I can give you storylines, but let’s sit down and look at this.” [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

Receiving an endorsement from an industry veteran like Roberts is no mean feat. However, only time will tell whether this translates to changes being made to Archer's on-screen presentation.

