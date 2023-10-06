Jake "The Snake" Roberts discloses which WWE veteran he never trusted

WWE veteran Jake "The Snake" Roberts has stepped into the ring with many notable names across his career. However, according to the legend, he couldn't stand Vader.

Roberts notably had some legendary pairings with the likes of The Undertaker and had a feud with Stone Cold that brought about the "Austin 3:16" motto. Vader and Roberts clashed in many multi-man matches during the 90s but only had one singles bout at 1996's King Of The Ring.

During a recent episode of his Snake Pit podcast, Jake Roberts explained that the WWE Hall of Famer injured him on two occasions, resulting in unreconcilable heat.

"Vader, yeah. Yeah. He broke my sternum twice. Yeah, I couldn’t deal with that. I told you this, that's f**king [how] it is, you don’t get no more chances. Ever." [H/T: PWMania]

Not too long ago, the WWE Hall of Famer commented on the tragic murder of Bruiser Brody. According to Roberts, he had known the late star since his early days in wrestling and refereed a few of his matches at the time.

Jake Roberts claims he and WWE veteran Marty Jannetty were party animals

Marty Jannetty is best known as the former tag-team partner of Shawn Michaels and for his controversial reputation as a playboy party animal. Roberts was asked about his opinion of the veteran and revealed that the two are not strangers.

During the same episode, Jake Roberts briefly touched on his history with Jannetty and hinted that their partying days were rough.

"Oh, guys, come on. I don’t want to go there. Can’t do that, man. Marty parties hard. I’ll just say that. I partied hard too, at a time. But to get us both together, man, it was. It wasn’t a good thing. You know, because we’d be going for days." [H/T: PWMania]

Former WWE wrestler Brian Costello commented on working with The Rockers (Marty Jannetty and Shawn Michaels) and, according to the veteran, Jannetty was a better wrestler than the Heartbreak Kid.

