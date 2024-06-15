Jeff Hardy breaks silence after leaving AEW and returning to big company

Jeff Hardy's AEW contract ended very recently. Soon after he became a free agent, The Charismatic Enigma returned to TNA Wrestling, where his brother, Matt Hardy, is also performing.

Matt had a Broken Rules match against Moose for the TNA World Championship at TNA Wrestling's Against All Odds event. Unfortunately, he could not defeat the champion but got the last laugh.

Following the match, The System ambushed The Angelic Diablo and his wife, Reby Sky. Nic Nemeth, Ryan Nemeth, and Joe Hendry came to Matt's aid but were outnumbered. Then, Jeff Hardy made a surprise appearance with a chair in his hand. He hit Moose with a Twist of Fate and a Swanton Bomb before reuniting with his brother.

In an off-air clip that went viral after the event, Jeff Hardy addressed his return to TNA Wrestling.

"I will say that hell froze over, but heaven has had it out for me all along and TNA is my new heaven. Thank you!" Jeff Hardy said. [0:23 - 0:36]

You can watch the clip below:

What the future has in store for the former WWE Champion remains to be seen.

Matt Hardy commented on his and Jeff Hardy's retirement plans

The Hardy Boyz started their pro wrestling career as tag team partners and wished to end it in the same way they began. In an interview with ComicBook last month, Matt Hardy stated that he and his brother, Jeff Hardy, want to retire as a team.

"That would definitely be our goal. It is very important to us to finish how we started. We started as two brothers on this journey. Our goal was to win the tag team titles of the world one time, and obviously we did that many times over. We do want to end that way. We've talked, and we're both very aware of that. We want to end our careers together as a team," Matt Hardy said.

The Hardy Boyz are one of the most popular tag teams in the wrestling industry and are beloved by a majority of fans. It remains to be seen what TNA Wrestling has in store for them.