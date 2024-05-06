Matt Hardy reveals his and Jeff Hardy's big retirement plans

After four years with AEW, wrestling legend Matt Hardy departed the young company early last month. He recently made his return to TNA but remains a free agent. The older Hardy brother has now given some insight into his potential retirement plans.

Despite departing the Jacksonville-based promotion, Hardy has claimed to be in talks with Tony Khan. It seems the 49-year-old is fielding options as he waits to see what the future holds for his brother, Jeff Hardy, who is still under contract with AEW.

In a recent interview with ComicBook, Matt Hardy addressed his brother's status and their future together. He claimed that he and Jeff both want to end their careers together as a tag team, the same way they started:

"That would definitely be our goal," Matt told ComicBook. "It is very important to us to finish how we started. We started as two brothers on this journey. Our goal was to win the tag team titles of the world one time, and obviously we did that many times over. We do want to end that way. We've talked, and we're both very aware of that. We want to end our careers together as a team." [H/T: ComicBook]

Although he's a free agent, Matt has signed up to appear at several future shows for TNA Wrestling.

Matt Hardy confirms that Jeff Hardy's AEW contract could be up sooner than expected

When Jeff Hardy signed with AEW, he was given a contract that expired very close to Matt Hardy's. However, Jeff was out of action for multiple periods throughout his All Elite tenure due to injury and legal troubles.

A recent report from Fightful claims that, although Tony Khan could have extended Jeff's deal due to his time away from the company, it's likely that won't happen. On The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the older Hardy brother confirmed that Jeff's deal might be up sooner than many expected:

"I think that is accurate. It's coming up a lot sooner than we thought it was going to come up. I guess it could be extended if need be, once again, I don't know. I don't know what they'll do. But it seems like from what I know and what I'm aware of, because when they offered me a deal, they offered Jeff a deal at the same time. And they were very similar and his date was a lot earlier than we thought. So yeah, that's that report is pretty accurate."

For now, it seems that Matt will continue fielding offers and competing for TNA until his brother's status becomes clear. It remains to be seen what the future holds for The Hardys beyond that.