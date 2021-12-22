AEW star uses Jeff Hardy's move on Dark Elevation

On the most recent episode of AEW Dark Elevation, Private Party member Isiah Kassidy pulled off one of Jeff Hardy's signature moves.

Kassidy then took to Twitter to not only post a short clip of the move, but captioned it with: 'Shoutout to Brother Nero'.

For fans who might not get the subtle hint, Jeff Hardy went by the name "Brother Nero" while being a part of his brother, Matt's "Woken Universe". Nero is also Jeff's real-life middle-name.

The move Kassidy performed was done by Jeff Hardy, often during his time teaming up with his brother. This can be seen as paying homage to Jeff, or yet another hint that he might be debuting soon. The Young Bucks have also recently hinted at this as well.

If Jeff Hardy signed with AEW, would he immediately team up with Matt Hardy?

Before being released from WWE, Jeff Hardy was having a highlighted singles run - even though it was terrible. Because of this, Hardy might first want to see himself have one last solo ride before teaming up with Matt.

Hardy would look good with the TNT Championship around his waist and could pull off some great matches. Although Jeff has not hinted at it, Matt has publicly stated that he'd like to end his career alongside his brother.

While Matt will no doubt move to a backstage or managing position ahead, Jeff Hardy might just keep on wrestling. Seeing the Hardy Boyz officially end will be a bittersweet day for all of their fans. Because of this, many believe that Jeff teaming up with Matt after an AEW debut would signal the inevitable.

While there has been no official word on Jeff Hardy debuting in AEW yet, it might just be the most likely choice for the Charismatic Enigma as he enters his last few years of performing in the ring.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you want to see Jeff Hardy as a part of All Elite Wrestling? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Bray Wyatt's former partner wants to reunite with him in AEW. Click here for the exclusive interview

Edited by Ryan K Boman