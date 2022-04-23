"Jeff can get burnt out very easy if he isn’t happy" - Top AEW star discloses Jeff Hardy's true feelings about the promotion

Jeff Hardy has been with AEW for nearly two months, and while some critics are questioning his current run, Matt Hardy has shed some light on the subject.

Jeff's final WWE run received a mixed reception from fans. The Charismatic Enigma was released from the promotion after alleged "erratic behavior" and refusing a drug test. According to the star himself, he simply felt done.

During the most recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the older Hardy brother revealed that Jeff is in a great space with AEW currently:

"Jeff is very artistic, and that enigma term really works with him. Jeff can get burnt out very easy if he isn’t happy, but if he’s in a positive healthy scenario where he feels like he’s being appreciated and being respected and he gets his input in? He’s more passionate about pro wrestling than anybody else. He’s in that mode right now, so I love to see it." (09:09)

Matt went on to express just how close he is to his younger brother.

"I feel better when Jeff is with me, because in many ways I am his protector. I’m kind of his conscience, more than anyone, so I’m very happy that he’s with met. He’s loving it here [AEW] and I feel like it’s kind of restored his love and passion for pro wrestling which is great to see as well." (8:50)

Jeff Hardy recently opened up about the difficulties of balancing family life and wrestling

During a recent interview with NXT UK Superstar Mark Andrews on My Love Letter To Wrestling, Jeff Hardy spoke on his family dynamics. Hardy noted that his wife has been his biggest supporter:

"It can be tough sometimes especially before the pandemic. They’re getting back to that now and it can be hard especially with kids. My wife has been my life saver. She’s my everything,” Hardy said. “All the stuff I’ve been through in my personal life? She’s stuck by my side. Oh my gosh, she has been amazing. Now we have two beautiful little girls, the Hardy girls, 11 and 5," said Jeff Hardy. (H/T: WrestlingNews.Co)

Jeff Hardy has battled many personal demons over the years, but as the star states, he clearly has support today. Additionally, the Charismatic Enigma seems to be in a good mental space with AEW. Fans can rest assured that Jeff is doing well as The Hardy Boyz enter the twilight of their careers.

