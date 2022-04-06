"I was so scared"- Jeff Hardy reveals brainchild of his high risk-taking Swanton Bomb on AEW Dynamite

Jeff Hardy recently revealed that Darby Allin was the brainchild of his wild Swanton Bomb off the wall a few weeks ago.

On the March 23 episode of AEW Dynamite, The Hardys joined forces with Sting & Darby Allin to defeat The Private Party and The Butcher & The Blade in an Eight-Man Tornado Tag Match.

One of the most awe-inspiring moments occurred backstage when Jeff Hardy pulled The Swanton Bomb off the ledge wall, causing himself to crash down through The Butcher & The Blade on piles of tables.

Speaking at AdFreeShows media scrum, The Enigmatic Soul disclosed that Allin found the place and convinced him to perform his iconic finisher from that spot.

Hardy added that he initially felt scared about potentially getting himself hurt but was at ease after executing the Swanton Bomb smoothly:

"He [Darby Allin] found that place and went up there. They all went up there and they felt it. It was sketchy as hell and I was so scared I was going to slip and get hurt. I got two daughters and a wife I love more than life. I was so scared I was going to get hurt, but everything went so smooth. Yeah, Darby Allin.” (H/T - ewrestlingnews)

It's no secret that Jeff has made a career out of performing death-defying stunts. However, the 44-year-old recently admitted his Swanton Bomb has begun to take a toll on his body. It has forced the former WWE Champion to modify his finisher to avoid risking his body

Jeff Hardy will be in action on AEW Dynamite tonight

In the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, The Hardys will collide with The Butcher & The Blade in a Tables Match.

The two teams have been on a collision course due to the long-running rivalry between AFO and The Hardys w/Sting & Darby Allin.

So far, Andrade's newly formed stable has failed to get the upper hand over the babyfaces.

With the table stipulation likely to favor Matt and Jeff, it'll be interesting to see whether The Butcher & The Blade succeed in beating the legendary team in their own game.

