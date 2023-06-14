Jeff Jarrett calls AEW personality a "glory-hound dramatic diva"

AEW referee Aubrey Edwards has been trending amongst the wrestling world's social media circles ahead of her imminent in-ring debut. Jeff Jarrett, one of her opponents in the upcoming match, had some strong words for her.

The unusual contest will see Mark Briscoe team up with his father and Edwards to challenge the trio of Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarret, and Double J's wife, Karen.

By Jarrett's own admission, the match will be nothing more than a fun exhibition affair that will not feature too much technical prowess. The WWE Hall of Famer said the following on his My World podcast:

“I would say that Aubrey is in for an ass-whooping. It’s just kind of that simple. […] If you’re expecting to see a five-star or even a four-star, we’re not gonna see that.” [H/T: Fightful]

Jarrett continued, adding a few less-than-pleasant remarks for his upcoming opponents:

“We’re gonna see a senior citizen in Papa Briscoe, in Aubrey Edwards, a glory-hound dramatic diva, ballet princess, twinkle toes herself, she is gonna get paint-brushed from one end of DC to the other. She’s gonna want to change professions. She’s not pretending to be a wrestler because she said she’s not a wrestler, but she’s probably gonna want to hang up her stripes and get out of the wrestling business altogether.”

Jeff Jarrett is worried the AEW fans will enjoy seeing him defeat Aubrey Edwards

Aubrey Edwards has faced much criticism during her time in AEW for her eccentric and, arguably, distracting mannerisms while refereeing matches. As such, Jeff Jarrett jokingly stated that he might be received as a babyface should his team be triumphant in their upcoming bout:

“My greatest fear of that, not if but when Aubrey Edwards quits, is that I think, in some folks’ eyes, I could become a fan favorite, and that is my worst nightmare. They don’t like me, and I don’t like them.”

Given the amount of heat the wrestling veteran regularly receives from the AEW fanbase, it's difficult to see him becoming a babyface anytime soon. Regardless, their upcoming match is set to be one of the strangest and quirkiest bouts this year.

