"She's an attention seeker. Vince would've fired her by now" - Fans erupt in anger ahead of AEW star's in-ring debut

An AEW personality is set to make her in-ring debut imminently, and some Twitter users are less than pleased at the notion.

Aubrey Edwards has made a name for herself as a referee in Tony Khan's promotion. Unlike other officials, Edwards is highly-animated when performing her duties in the ring. While some find her eccentricities entertaining and valuable to matches, others have deemed her distracting and detrimental to AEW's high-quality bouts.

Edwards is set to compete in her first match at Jacksonville as she teams up with Mark Brisco and his father to take on the team of Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and Jarrett's wife, Karen. However, as of this writing, All Elite Wrestling hasn’t announced yet when the blockbuster bout will take place.

On paper, the hokey match looks like it will be just a fun exhibition with no long-term consequences for anyone involved. However, many fans are angry that the spotlight is being shone on Edwards in such a prominent manner.

Aubrey has been facing criticism from fans since the very beginning of her career in AEW, so it is unlikely that she will let these comments get to her. Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see how she performs as a wrestler in the ring without the comfort of her referee's attire.

WWE veteran says AEW is giving Aubrey Edwards her "15 minutes of fame"

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas recently shared his thoughts on Aubrey Edwards' imminent in-ring debut. Similar to a large portion of the wrestling world, the veteran official also believes that AEW is merely giving Edwards a brief spotlight, potentially to the detriment of the company.

"This is just an angle to get someone in there so they can get their 15 minutes of fame and nothing more. That's how it feels to me, I am not thrilled at all about this." [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Additionally, Korderas commented on Edwards' role as a referee. He noted that AEW may be better off telling Aubrey to tone her act down as an official a bit so as not to detract from the in-ring action.

"For me, it's more along the lines of, if you are written into a story like I have been in the past that's fine, and you can show a little bit of personality a little bit of character but to do that on a weekly basis and be a distraction. I don't think that's proper, it's different if you, it's part of the story."

Other stars have jumped to Edwards' defense, saying that she is good at her job and a pleasure to work with. Regardless, it seems as though the debate surrounding her as a referee will not end any time soon.

