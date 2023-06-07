Jimmy Korderas says AEW personality's potential in-ring debut is for "15 minutes of fame and nothing more"

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas recently shared his thoughts on an upcoming inter-gender tag team match involving AEW official Aubrey Edwards.

During a segment on AEW Rampage, the stage was set for Edwards to team up with Mark Briscoe and take on Jeff and Karen Jarrett. However, Korderas expressed his lack of enthusiasm for the match during his latest "Reffin Rant."

Korderas questioned the interest level surrounding the match and suggested that it may be nothing more than a ploy for individuals to gain their fleeting moments of fame.

"This is just an angle to get someone in there so they can get their 15 minutes of fame and nothing more. That's how it feels to me, I am not thrilled at all about this." Jimmy Korderas said [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Aubrey Edwards and Jeff Jarrett's feud ignited after she overturned a contentious decision that granted Jarrett and Lethal the AEW World Tag Team Championship. The tension escalated, leading to Edwards clashing with Sonjay Dutt and enduring a guitar shot from Karen Jarrett at Double or Nothing.

Fans and wrestling veterans like Konnan have observed that Aubrey Edwards strives to be the center of attention in her matches. With the upcoming match involving Edwards, Briscoe, and the Jarretts, all eyes will be on this distinctive inter-gender showdown.

Jimmy Korderas on AEW referee Aubrey Edwards's role in matches

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas shared his perspective on AEW's Aubrey Edwards, the promotion's first full-time female referee.

During an episode of the 'It's My House' podcast, Korderas expressed his opinion on the role of referees in professional wrestling.

"For me, it's more along the lines of, if you are written into a story like I have been in the past that's fine, and you can show a little bit of personality a little bit of character but to do that on a weekly basis and be a distraction. I don't think that's proper, it's different if you, it's part of the story," said Korderas.

Korderas' comments shed light on the ongoing discussion about the role of referees and the fine line between adding personality and avoiding excessive attention in matches.

