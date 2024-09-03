Jeff Jarrett weighs in on Ricochet’s AEW debut; recalls running into him backstage

Jeff Jarrett recently shared his views on Ricochet's AEW debut last month. He also commented on running into the latter backstage ahead of his first appearance in the Tony Khan-led company.

The Future of Flight drew the curtain on his six-year stint in WWE earlier this year. Confirming reports suggesting that he was AEW-bound, Ricochet made his stunning debut in the Tony Khan-led promotion as a participant in the Casino Gauntlet Match at All In 2024 last month for a future shot at the AEW World Championship.

Despite a brief albeit impressive showing, Ricochet was unable to pick up the victory in the Casino Gauntlet bout, which would ultimately be won by Christian Cage. The Patriarch was not the only veteran to have featured in the match, however, which also witnessed the participation of Jeff Jarrett. The Last Outlaw had entered the match right before Ricochet and had brought the fight to several opponents, including and especially "Hangman" Adam Page.

While speaking on the My World podcast, Jarrett recently commented on Ricochet's AEW debut, reminiscing on having met with The Human Highlight Reel backstage ahead of his debut at All In 2024, and comparing the former Intercontinental Champion's athleticism to that of his colleague, current AEW International Champion Will Ospreay.

"That was a pretty cool moment. We saw each other for the first time right before up on the lift, so that was cool. Look, I had worked with him at WWE in my role up there in creative and producing. His athleticism, I think Will [Ospreay] recently said something like they’re on par with athleticism, I agree," Jeff Jarrett said. [H/T Fightful]

The WWE Hall of Famer also expressed his excitement at the prospect of seeing Ricochet square off against The Aerial Assassin at some point in the future, heaping praise on the two stars as representatives of the next generation of pro wrestlers.

"I hate to use the word fit in, but there’s multiple matchups with Ricochet that he has in front of him. I am sure there are quite a few folks out there that can’t wait to see him finally step in the ring again with Ospreay. They’re the next generation of professional wrestling performers, they do things in the ring that other guys can’t do, it’s just that simple," Jeff Jarrett said. [H/T Fightful]

What plans does Tony Khan have in store for the former WWE Superstar remains to be seen.

Former WWE Superstar Ricochet had a successful debut on AEW Dynamite

Ricochet's signing with All Elite Wrestling has sent waves around the industry. Shortly after his debut in the Casino Gauntlet Match at All In 2024, The One and Only would be called out to a showdown by Kyle Fletcher of The Don Callis Family.

The two men squared off in Ricochet's AEW Dynamite debut this past week. The former WWE United States Champion defeated The Protostar following a hard-hitting and physical bout after planting him with a lifting inverted DDT, a move the commentary team dubbed Vertigo.

It remains to be seen what lies next for Ricochet in All Elite Wrestling.

