"Can't wait to wrestle her again" - Top AEW heel reacts to Dakota Kai's return at WWE SummerSlam

AEW star Tay Conti seemed ecstatic for Dakota Kai following her return to WWE at SummerSlam 2022.

Kai had a six-year stint in the global juggernaut, winning the NXT Tag Team Championships on two occasions before being released earlier this year. However, she made a surprising return at The Biggest Party of the Summer alongside Bayley and Iyo Sky (a.k.a. Io Shirai), confronting Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair.

Jericho Appreciation Society member Tay Conti was "damn happy" for Kai and also added that she wants to wrestle the WWE Superstar in the future.

"So damn happy for her, I Love KotaKai !! Can’t wait to wrestle her again," tweeted Tay Conti.

WWE legend DDP wanted Tony Khan to sign Dakota Kai in AEW before SummerSlam return

All Elite Wrestling has signed multiple former WWE Superstars in the last couple of years, including Bryan Danielson and CM Punk.

During one of his appearances on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Bro Show, Diamond Dallas Page seemed surprised that the global juggernaut had released Dakota Kai. He then suggested that Tony Khan should sign Kai in AEW:

"I was surprised they got rid of Dakota [Kai]. She's good-looking, her work is really good, I was expecting to see her up there, but she never got that shot. If I was Tony Khan, I'd pick her a** up. They have some good talent there with the women now. WWE's women's talent is off the charts. Most of the girls are better than the guys. If I was Tony, I'd pick her up. But it's a different world now bro," said DDP.

Shortly after the 34-year-old's return at SummerSlam, Fightful Select reported that she had interest from multiple companies. However, her talks with the Jacksonville-based promotion never moved past the initial stages.

With Dakota Kai making her WWE return, it will be interesting to see how the company books her during her second stint.

