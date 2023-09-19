Jim Cornette blasts PWI list for having popular AEW star higher than Cody Rhodes

Many top AEW stars populated the top 100 spots of this year's PWI 500. Reacting to the list, Jim Cornette was flabbergasted that Orange Cassidy ranked higher than Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare's status as a major name in WWE and even in AEW was never questioned. However, in Cassidy's case, he's often faced a lot of criticism about his wrestling style and persona, which Cornette has often made himself.

During the latest episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the veteran harshly reacted to Orange Cassidy's number eight spot on PWI 500:

"Alright, so this is a complete rib now? We’re not going for box office, star power, or in-ring talent, we’re f**king going viral for being a goof? Fonzie appeal!"

Cornette continued, criticizing that Cody Rhodes was lower than Orange Cassidy, El Hijo Del Vikingo, and Josh Alexander:

"So the biggest babyface [Rhodes] in the biggest company in the world makes number ten below Vikingo, Josh Alexander, and our little puppy [Orange Cassidy]?"

Eric Bischoff recently commented on Cassidy and in a stark comparison to Cornette, praised the star for being different.

Jim Cornette was also very unhappy with AEW star Jay Lethal's place on the PWI 500

Jay Lethal has notably made quite a name for himself in the pro wrestling industry and has gained the praise of many veterans. Despite this, his run in AEW has largely been criticized, especially considering his history of being a main event star.

Continuing in the same episode, Cornette blasted Lethal's place on the list and criticized anyone who would rate El Hijo Del Vikingo and Orange Cassidy higher than him:

"You tell me that you’re starting a wrestling promotion anywhere on Earth and you’d rather have Vikingo and [Orange Cassidy] instead of Jay Lethal? You’re a f**king moron"

Cornette is notably a fan of Jay Lethal, and only a few months ago criticized how his match with Mark Briscoe wasn't higher on the card. According to the veteran, the two men should be main-eventers.